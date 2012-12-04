Facebook Messenger for Android opens up to the Facebook-less

Come into my parlour said the spider to the fly...

Facebook has decided to welcome those without Facebook accounts in to the Facebook Messaging fold.

From today, some people will be able to sign up to the Facebook Messaging app on Android using just their name and phone number.

This means you don't have to be on Facebook to start instant messaging your pals through Facebook's IM platform.

Garden gate

Rather than Facebook friends, the Facebook-less messagers will be able to chat with their existing phone contacts – it's basically a Facebook-branded WhatsApp.

While the update to the Facebook Messenger app will roll out today, accounts will only be available to the social-networkly-challenged in Australia, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Venezuela to begin with.

The rest of the world will gradually be getting the update over the coming weeks.