Blackberry 'Kopi' reappears on the radar, but will it ever see the light of day?

Guess who's back? (What do you mean you'd never heard of it to begin with?)

Last we heard about the BlackBerry device codenamed 'Kopi,' reports claimed it and its 'Cafe' stablemate had been cancelled by new CEO John Chen amid plans to re-evaluate future handset launches.

Now, a few months on from those prophecies of doom, the QWERTY-packing device has reappeared on the radar thanks to new leaked pics unearthed from Weibo by the N4BB side.

Thought to the an entry-level device, sitting between the BlackBerry Q5 and Q10 devices, although with a slighter squarer form factor, the K-Series 'Kopi' phone was thought to be arriving this month.

Not a lot was known about the handset, prior to BlackBerry's rumoured redaction, but a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8960 processor had also been tipped.

Kopi lives?

Whether BlackBerry still has plans to launch this device, as it continues an apparent transition away from devices and into services, and in what markets remains to be seen.

According to the N4BB report, the device is 'still making it's way to BlackBerry partners,' so perhaps the firm is testing the waters ahead of a potential release later this year.

