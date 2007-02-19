Donya's Bluetooth headphones versatile, cheap

Shanghai Donya has been responsible for more than its fair share of novelty gadgets in Japan, including the notorious ¥999 (£4.30) MP3 player and the Waawoo Pen Mouse but its latest Bluetooth headphones are a little more upmarket.

For ¥6,999 (£30) the DN-BT05AH Bluetooth headphones seem like a bargain, especially considering that they include their own music controls and a boom mic. The microphone can be used when the headphones are paired with a suitable mobile phone (Bluetooth 1.2 with A2DP, HSP or HFP profiles) for taking calls - audio coming from other sources is automatically muted.

Otherwise, we're looking at a standard 10m range, a 47g weight and a 6-hour run from an internal battery that can be charged by USB or through an AC adapter. Can't go wrong at that price.