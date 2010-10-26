3 mobile confirms dominance of Facebook

3 mobile's latest data on mobile broadband use shows the clear dominance of Facebook and Zynga

The latest data from mobile network 3 clearly shows that social networking website Facebook and casual gaming firm Zynga (they of FarmVille fame) dominate mobile broadband use in the UK.

3 has released the first of a number of planned research papers detailing mobile broadband traffic use and behaviour.

Facebook and gaming dominate

Unsurprisingly, social networking and casual gaming are right up there at the top of the chart.

3 has over one million mobile broadband and 3G dongle customers in the UK, who used a total of 2,500 terabytes of data throughout the month of July 2010.

3 now claims that its users make up 40 per cent of the dongle market in the UK.

Facebook use amongst those customers made up 7.023 terabytes of that data use.

Following Facebook and Zynga in the top ten most-visited services on 3's network are those sites and tech brands that you would expect to see, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, MSN , YouTube and Bebo

Here are the ten ten sites used by 3's mobile broadband users throughout July 2010

In decreasing order:

Facebook 7023 gigabytes of data

Zynga 3584

Apple 2491

Google 1717

Farmville 1680

MSN 947

Hotmail 708

YouTube 678

Microsoft 657

Bebo 304