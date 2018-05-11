One of the best 4K TVs from 2017 is going on sale this weekend

The TCL P-Series was one of last year’s best budget 4K TVs, period. TCL has announced a sequel to them - the brand-new 6-Series TVs (review coming soon) for 2018 - we’d be failing you if we didn’t mention the one-day sale happening this weekend on last year’s penultimate TV sets.

The deal goes down on Saturday (5/12) exclusively at Best Buy where you’ll be able to buy the 55-inch 55P605 Roku TV for $499 - $100 off its usual MSRP.

The catch? The sale only lasts for the day and it’s only happening at Best Buy.

All that said, this is easily one of the best deals on a 4K TV you’re likely to see outside of Black Friday / Cyber Monday and we wholeheartedly recommend checking it out before it disappears on Sunday morning.

The TCL P-Series 55P605 is a 4K HDR-capable TV with Roku TV built-in. It supports Dolby Vision, sports three HDMI ports and offers Wide Color Gamut (WCG). With 72 contrast control zones, it does deep blacks without much light bleed. If you're looking for a budget-friendly ultra-HD TV, you can do no better. (On sale Saturday for $499!)View Deal