Netflix finally confirms when one of its best TV shows is coming back

Netflix has confirmed the release date for The Haunting of Bly Manor – essentially The Haunting of Hill House season 2, in case you hadn't been keeping up with the horror TV series' return to the small screen. From the same creative team, but with a (somewhat) new cast, the series is coming on October 9. Just in time for Halloween! Well, technically three weeks before, but whatever.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on stories by author Henry James, and it's set in England in the '80s. Netflix has disclosed some new details about the story, too. Following the death of an au pair, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) employs an American nanny instead (played by Victoria Pedretti, who starred in Hill House too) to look after his children.

Described as a 'gothic romance', Bly Manor teases ghosts aplenty in a manor where "dead doesn't mean gone". Other cast members include Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve and T'Nia Miller.

The first season was one of the best Netflix shows to date, a truly chilling and ambitious horror series that underlined the streaming service's ability to put out fantastic dramas from across different genres.

Here's the trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor:

What else does Netflix have coming up in October?

Early in any given month, Netflix tends to tease what it's got coming up in the following month. That's why we're seeing a teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manor now before we even know the streamer's full line-up in October 2020.

Here's something else worth keeping your eye on: it's a limited series called The Queen's Gambit, about an orphaned chess master played by The VVitch's Anya Taylor-Joy. The first trailer looks promising – check it out below, and watch it for yourself on October 23.