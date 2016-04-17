This limited edition yellow iPad Pro can be yours for a hefty sum

If the standard iPad Pro range doesn't really do it for you then there's a more exclusive option you can consider: a bright yellow model designed by Jony Ive and his pals and expected to sell at a charity auction for around £15,000 (roughly US$21,300 or AU$27,600).

If that sounds rather pricey, note that you get a Smart Cover, an Apple Pencil and a leather case to keep said Pencil in as well - so there are extras. The 12.9-inch device goes under the hammer in a fundraising event for the Design Museum in London on 28 April.

Be prepared to dig deep into your pockets if you're planning to turn up: all of the 39 lots are expected to sell for £10,000 (US$14,200 or AU$18,400) and above, so it's not really for those of us on a budget. Sculptures, furniture and guitars are also on offer.

You can see the iPad Pro on the Phillips website together with some tech specs and further details, including that estimated cost. You could buy 22 of the standard 12.9-inch iPad Pros for the same price, but then you wouldn't get the satisfaction of knowing you've got a truly unique slate to play around with.

Find out why the new iPad Pro quietly killed the iPad Air

Here's our full review of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro: