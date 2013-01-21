Super-slim Sony Xperia Tablet Z officially launched

It's hardly the surprise announcement of the week but the curtain has finally been lifted on the hotly anticipated Sony Xperia Tablet Z.

Following in the wake of the Xperia Z smartphone which broke cover at CES 2013, Sony is looking to once again tackle the tablet market with its latest water and dust-proof slate ready to take the reins from the Xperia Tablet S.

Packing a 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 full HD display, 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 8.1MP rear camera and Android Jelly Bean the Xperia Tablet Z certainly has the vital statistics of a top tab.

Wafer thin

Sony has managed to cram all that tech along with NFC technology, LTE connectivity and a mircoSD slot into a frame which is just 6.9mm thick.

That means the Xperia Tablet Z is considerably thinner than the likes of the Galaxy Note 10.1 and Nexus 10 and it even pips the svelte iPad mini which clocks in at 7.2mm.

As with its smartphone namesake Sony has stuffed a load of its own technology into the Xperia Tablet Z including its Mobile Bravia Engine 2 to improve the screen and its Exmore R sensor in the camera on the back.

On paper then the Sony Xperia Tablet Z looks like a winner, but it does feel just a little bit too good to be true and as well as word on the price we look forward to getting our hands on a unit to see if it can match its supposed class.

It's worth noting that the announcement has been made for Japan only for the time being, with no word on availability in other countries with Sony telling TechRadar: "This product is currently only for the Japanese market. We cannot comment further on availability in other markets at this stage."

Via Engadget