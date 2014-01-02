Samsung Galaxy Note Pro spec leak tips HD display and big power

Is it time to go Pro?

We keep hearing rumors about the large screened Samsung Galaxy Note Pro, and now we're getting some slightly more solid specs, although still take these with a pinch of salt.

Results from AnTuTu benchmark have shed some light on what we may be able to expect, with the SM-P905 Galaxy Note Pro apparently rocking a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

This puts it at a higher resolution than the iPad Air, but on par with the Google Nexus 10 and Galaxy Note 10.1. These are all 10-inch slates however, so the extra real estate of a 12.2-inch screen will mean a lower ppi.

Big and powerful?

A 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor will supposedly come backed with 3GB of RAM to keep a skinned (possibly an entirely new tablet UI) Android 4.4 KitKat running smoothly.

This helps the Galaxy Note Pro get a higher benchmark than the world's most powerful phone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 handset.

For those that may want to use the Galaxy Note Pro as a camera, not us of course, Samsung is equipping an 8MP rear sensor, with a 2.1MP camera on the front for those important business calls.

As for connectivity, the Galaxy Note Pro is expected to come in both Wi-Fi (SM-P900) and LTE (SM-P905) variants.

Via Sam Mobile