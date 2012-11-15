10 best gifts for iPad owners

With Apple releasing both the iPad with Retina display and the iPad mini just before the holidays, there'll be a lot of thin, rectangular boxes wrapped up for Christmas.

If you know someone who's getting an iPad, or has one already, and want to get them something to go with it, we've rounded up 10 of the best accessories you buy.

Most of them will be compatible with the iPad 2 or third-generation iPad as well, so no one needs to be left out.

1. Smart Cover/Case - From $45

Apple's clever cover comes in a variety of colours, and now offers the option to protect the back as well as the front. Same as it ever was, the Smart Cover connects to the iPad 2, 3 or 4 via magnets on the side of the device, and folds back to prop it up a comfortable angle for typing, or for watching videos.

The Smart Case protects the back of the device as well, but still folds back to prop the iPad up. Even the iPad mini is in on the action, with its own Smart Cover. And all three will turn the iPad's screen off when closed, and turn it on as soon as you open them.

Read our Smart Cover review

2. Altec Lansing Octiv 450 - $190.95

The Octiv 450 is a great desk dock for an iPad 2, holding it at a good height for watching video or working, charging it, rotating into either portrait or landscape, and it's got a great-quality speaker in the base.

Read our full Altec Lansing Octiv 450 review

3. Pure Contour 200i Air - $349

With Apple switching from the dock connector to the Lightning port, a lot of speaker docks are no good with the fourth-generation iPad, or the iPad mini. AirPlay speaker will work with any of them, though, and the Pure Contour 200i Air offers unbeatable value for money in the expensive world of AirPlay. It's brilliantly crisp and clear, with well-defined bass.

Read our full Pure Contour 200i Air review

4. Twelve South Compass - $39.95

If you're looking to prop your iPad up on your desk without taking up too much space, the Twelve South Compass is a meticulously made iPad stand that folds away for travelling. Unfold it and it can hold your iPad at various angles, fold it up and it can be popped into a drawer.

5. Sennheiser PX 210 BT headphones - $259

If you're watching video on your iPad on the train or somewhere similar, cabled headphones can get in the way. Bluetooth headphones are convenient and the sound quality is great, especially on these great little travel headphones from Sennheiser. They offer volume controls on the headpieces, as well as a mic for making video calls, if you want to use them for FaceTime or Skype.

Read our full Sennheiser PX 210 BT review

6. Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover - $96

The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is the closest you'll get to the Microsoft Surface Type Cover you can get for the iPad. It's a Bluetooth keyboard that's also a thin, light case, but the important thing is that it's absolutely brilliant to type on – there are no compromises.

It attaches to the iPad using the magnets on the side, using them both when it's closed as a cover, and to prop up the iPad when you're using it. It's not cheap, though, so if you want a great portable Bluetooth keyboard for less, try Logitech's Tablet Keyboard for iPad.

Read our full Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover review

7. Pogo Connect stylus - $79.95

The Pogo Connect is a brilliant stylus for artists, because it's pressure sensitive, unlike most iPad styluses. It connects via Bluetooth and only works with certain apps, but they're the most important ones, such as Noteshelf and Procreate.

If you want something that's great with everything, though, look at the Adonit Jot Pro, with has a clear disc instead of a stubby nib, so you can work with precision.

8. Griffin Cinema Seat - $39.95

If you're going to be taking the kids on long journies, the CinemaSeat is the perfect way to help keep them entertained: pop your iPad in it and strap it to the back of the driver's or passenger's seat, and bingo! An in-car TV!

Moreover, when you get to your destination, it doubles as a protective case for your iPad when you take it out of the car.

9. Just Mobile Gum Max Supercharged battery - $159.95

The iPad 3 and latest iPad with Retina display have huge batteries to power their Retina displays, and it can be tough to keep them topped up.

This Just Mobile Gum Max supercharged rechargeable battery offers an incredible amount of charge for the money, with a huge 10,400mAh capacity. It can charge most other devices, too, thanks to its USB ports, so as long as you've got a cable, it can keep you in power.

10. iTunes gift cards - From $20

With the Retina iPads being perfect for HD video, the iPad mini being perfect for reading and all models being great gaming devices, an iTunes gift card is a great gift, letting whoever receives it buy whatever they want from the iTunes Store, the App Store or the iBookstore.

With thousands of movies, TV shows and books, and nearly a million apps, there will definitely be something they'll love.