Microsoft Surface Go 2 could come with Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless speeds – and better battery life

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 should be launched imminently, later in May, and when it (hopefully) does arrive, it’ll come with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 adapter that should make for much faster wireless speeds as well as an improvement on the battery life front.

This is going by another FCC filing which has been spotted, as Windows Latest reports, again for a ‘portable computing device’ which is rumored to have a model number corresponding to Microsoft’s version of the Surface Go 2 with LTE support.

If all this lines up as suggested, the filing indicates that the Surface Go 2 will provide Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter, delivering that latest Wi-Fi standard (previously known as 802.11ax – the next step on from 802.11ac) as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

The AX200 supports dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi, and the good news with Wi-Fi 6 is that it comes with a major boon on the battery life front, namely Target Wake Time technology.

This means the host device doesn’t need to be constantly listening for wireless signals – the adapter can communicate with the router and wake up only when it’s needed to transmit data – and that will translate into power-usage savings, and therefore better battery longevity.

As you’re likely aware, Wi-Fi 6 also means better wireless performance compared to the previous-gen standard, and what’s more, improved performance in dense environments packed with Wi-Fi signals (and other signal noise) like apartment blocks.

Surface Book 3 leak

Lending this more credence is the fact that a similar Surface Book 3 leak was also recently spotted in the form of an FCC filing which indicates that this hybrid will also use Wi-Fi 6 – again assuming that guesses on the model name front are correct. Although to be fair, Wi-Fi 6 would pretty much be an expected upgrade.

As to the other alleged hardware specs of the Surface Go 2, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks, and rumor has it that the tablet will increase the screen size slightly to 10.5-inches (from 10-inches), while keeping the overall chassis size the same (the bezels will be thinner). The resolution of the display is also set to be upped to 1,920 x 1,280-pixels, if reports are to be believed.

We’ve also heard that the Surface Go 2 will come in LTE and non-LTE variants, with a choice of two processors: Intel’s Pentium 4425Y and the Core m3-8100Y.

While the initial word from the grapevine in the form of purported prices from an Italian retailer suggested that the sequel might be more expensive, we’ve since heard that the Go 2 is likely to keep the same pricing scheme as the original Surface Go.

Of course, whether or not any of this is true remains to be seen, although there’s now a lot of evidence for the specs of the Surface Go 2, and with FCC filings trickling through, a May launch is looking more likely too.