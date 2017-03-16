Microsoft Surface Book 2 may go from being a hybrid to just a laptop

Microsoft’s second-ever laptop might be announced next month, and could drop a signature feature of the original Surface Book .

According to DigiTimes , Microsoft’s new Surface Book has reportedly gone into mass production ahead of its possible announcement in April. What’s more, the Japanese outlet claims that the Surface Book 2 won’t separate into a detachable tablet as it predecessor did.

Supposedly, Microsoft plans to follow a much more traditional clamshell design for its second laptop. If the rumors prove to be true, this would be a huge reversal on what we thought was the best and most unique aspect of the original Surface Book.

On the other hand, the report suggests a simpler Surface Book 2 could also make it a more affordable device with a starting price around $1,000 (about £810, AU$1,300). Comparatively, the cheapest Surface Book costs $1,299 (£1,449, AU$2,299).

Aside from the more traditional design, DigiTimes reports the Surface Book 2 will still retain the rest of its original form factor with a 13.5-inch screen and magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

DigiTimes doesn’t have a perfect track record when it comes to early reports like these, but the paper accurately broke the news of the Surface Studio first, so we’ll take the news more seriously than if it came from any random outlet.