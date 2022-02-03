Lord of the Rings TV show teases its sizable cast in new posters

Audio player loading…

The first Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character posters have dropped online – but, perhaps unsurprisingly, they don't give much away.

Released on Prime Video's official Twitter accounts on Thursday (February 3), the 23 posters are a glorious example of how to tease a fanbase that's ravenous for more information on an upcoming TV show.

Indeed, The Rings of Power's numerous one sheets show off a number of the series' presumably key characters. However, the posters don't show each individual's faces, ensuring that we can't work out which actor is playing which character. Instead, we can only see the various clothes or armor that each individual wears, weapons they wield, and items they carry.

Take a look at all 23 posters in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 23 A dwarf character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 2 of 23 A Harfoot character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 3 of 23 A human character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 4 of 23 A noble human character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 5 of 23 A human knight character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 6 of 23 A human scholar character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 7 of 23 An archer character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 8 of 23 A farmer character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 9 of 23 A man holding a broken sword character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 10 of 23 A Rohan knight character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 11 of 23 A person holding some acorns character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 12 of 23 A person holding a club character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 13 of 23 A person holding berries character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 14 of 23 A person holding a map character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 15 of 23 A female character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 16 of 23 A human holding a rope character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 17 of 23 A female holding a flower character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 18 of 23 A woman holding a book character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 19 of 23 A female farmer character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 20 of 23 Another human knight character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 21 of 23 A human holding an apple character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 22 of 23 A Sauron character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 23 of 23 A nobleman character poster for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

While the identities of each character remains hidden, we can try and work out who some of the individuals shown off in these posters.

The first image, for example, is clearly a Dwarf warrior or even a king (possibly King Durin III?). You can tell by the runes on the axe that the character's hands are resting on, as well as their long beard. Meanwhile, the second to last poster almost certainly shows off Sauron. The tenth poster appears to show a Rohan knight – the horsehead handle of their blade is a clear giveaway – and poster 20 could be Isildur, who is rumored to be in the show, too.

We know that there will be 39 main and supporting actors in The Rings of Power's first season, so there are still 16 character posters that are yet to be revealed. Despite knowing which stars will appear in the Prime Video show, too, we don't actually know who most of them will portray, either.

Saint Maud's Morfydd Clark is set to play a younger version of Galadriel, while Lenny Henry has confirmed he's playing a a Harfoot, one of the Hobbit races. Those aside, though, there's been no confirmation about which characters each actor has been cast as.

Hopefully, it won't be long before we find out. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to launch exclusively on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

Analysis: could an official trailer be on the way soon?

The first official image of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It's possible. After all, this is the second time in as many months that Amazon Studios has teased us with some new information about The Rings of Power.

In January, a one-minute long video was posted online that finally revealed the official title of Amazon's TV adaptation – i.e. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Now, two weeks later, we've been given a very first glimpse at the characters who'll be central to season 1's plot.

So it seems that Amazon Studios is starting to ramp up its marketing campaign for The Rings of Power. The prequel series is set to be its big budget fantasy offering for 2022, so it's about time that we started to see and learn more about what it'll entail.

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring – the first book in Tolkien's legendary trilogy – wasn't released until July 29, 1954, though. So it's possible that Amazon may even be saving the show's first trailer for that specific date. It would be a fitting way to reveal the series' first footage, in our view.

Still, we wouldn't complain if Amazon Studios released a first teaser earlier than that date. Given that we've only had a release date and first-look image, a title reveal, and 23 character posters to mull over, it's high time that we saw some official footage from the show. Make it so, please, Amazon.