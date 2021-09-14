Locke and Key season 2 unleashes new magical threats in first trailer

The first trailer for Locke and Key season 2 has finally arrived – and it's been accompanied by an official launch date for the show's next instalment.

Netflix released the first teaser for the show's second season on Tuesday, September 16, and it teases new horrifying threats (and keys) for the Locke family to deal with following season 1's cliff hanger finale.

We knew that Locke and Key season 2 would land on the streamer in October, but now we have an exact date for when that will be: Friday, October 22, 2021. Just in time for spooky season and Halloween, then.

Check out the first Locke and Key season 2 trailer below:

The trailer is only a minute long, but it shows that the evil entity known as Dodge is ready to upend the Lock family's life with a little help from one of their former friends.

As the footage shows, Dodge is now working alongside Eden, who became possessed after she was hit by a stray demonic bullet in the season 1 finale. The pair appear to have forged their own magical key, too, which is sure to spell danger for the Locke siblings. Oh, and the world itself.

Elsewhere, the trailer shows that the Lockes will likely explore a new area of their home – you know, before Dodge seemingly turns up and wreaks havoc on them and their abode. Hopefully, we'll get a follow up trailer before season 2 arrives, which will explain its plot in a bit more detail.

Comprising 10 episodes, Locke and Key season 2 will launch exclusively on Netflix on October 22, 2021.

Analysis: will Netflix's Locke and Key remain faithful to the comics?

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Judging by season 2's first trailer, it's looking more likely that Netflix's Locke and Key adaptation will diverge from the source material.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. The series' showrunners may want to tell new stories in Locke and Key's world, which will expand on the main plot initially told by the comic series' creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

However, some fans might not be enthralled by the decision to move away from the comics. Sections of the Locke and Key fanbase will want Netflix's TV adaptation to remain faithful to the source material, regardless of the fact that it'll simply retell the graphic novels' tale in a live-action format.

Based on comments made by showrunners Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and Aron Eli Coleite, it seems that seasons 2 and 3 will be a mixture of the two: sticking to the comics' overarching narrative while bringing new subplots to the TV show.

As long as Locke and Key season 2 (and season 3) retain a balance between the two, it should still keep the graphic novels' fanbase on side. If it deviates too much, however, some may decide that it's not the story that they're used to – and turn it off in the process.

Locke and Key is one of the more unusual supernatural horror shows to emerge in recent years, but diehard fans do want movie and TV adaptations to retain the identity of properties that they know and love. It would be just as well, then, if Locke and Key doesn't stray too far from the comics that it's based on.