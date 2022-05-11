Live
Sony Xperia 1 IV launch live blog: see the new camera phone heavyweight debut
And whatever siblings come along
By Tom Bedford published
Today is the day: the Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to debut in just a short few hours, and with it we’ll see what the fourth-gen Android phone juggernaut is set to look like. This is set to be a big day for Xperia fans, as well as photographers, videographers and gamers.
The launch event kicks off at 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm ACT - that’s actually midnight on the US West Coast, so while there might be a few night owls from the States watching this live stream, count yourselves among the minority.
What are we expecting to see? Well, Sony hasn’t actually confirmed the Xperia 1 IV will arrive, but it’s been hinted so strongly that we’d be baffled if it didn’t show up. Plus, we’ll hopefully see an Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV too.
You can find a guide on how to watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV live stream by clicking here, but we’ll be running a live blog before, during and after the event to help you understand what to expect, what’s happening, and what was important from the event.
And if you’re a fan of tech, you should know that Google IO takes place later today too, kicking off 10 hours after the Sony event.
So what do we expect from the Sony Xperia 1 IV launch? Well, the main thing we’re expecting is… the Xperia 1 IV.
This is the company’s top-end phone that’ll likely cost over $1,000 / £1,000 / equivalent. It’ll likely have a mid-sized 4K screen, three rear cameras, a top-end chipset and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
These phones generally don’t have huge upgrades each time, but slight tweaks.
We’re particularly fond of the modes for photography and videography - Sony takes lots of the tech from its Alpha cameras and adds them here, and also lets you plug in the phone to one of those cameras as a secondary monitor.
Why did Sony choose to host the Xperia 1 IV launch so early!? Right now it’s 6am where I am, which is just too early to think straight.
Thankfully I made notes yesterday about what to focus each of these posts on, so I’m not having to totally make stuff up off the top of my head.
