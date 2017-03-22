LG’s 2017 OLED and Super UHD TVs will hit Aussie stores from the end of March

LG’s Signature OLED W7 ‘Wallpaper’ TV left mouths agape when it hit the showroom floor at CES 2017 this past January, and now the wafer-thin and slightly bendy display is set to arrive in Australia in the first week of April 2017.

Though the Signature OLED W7 is the obvious highlight, it’ll arrive alongside LG’s range of more affordable 4K OLED TVs (which offer the exact same display without the bells and whistles), as well as a line of Super UHD TVs that LG insists are as good as any other LED set on the market.

The new OLED TVs are the first in the world to support both Dolby Vision (Active HDR) and Dolby Atmos technologies. The TVs are also said to be 25 percent brighter than LG’s 2016 OLED range.

Boasting an astonishing 2.57mm thickness on its own, the 65-inch LG Signature OLED W7 is light enough to be mounted using a magnetic wall bracket, bringing its total thickness to a minuscule 4mm. Inputs and all other cabling (including power) are handled through the W7’s included Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar, which is connected to the display via a single flat ribbon cable.

The LG Signature OLED W7, seen here magnetically mounted to glass.

LG’s Super UHD TVs will provide Dolby Vision-enhanced visuals, promising incredibly accurate colour reproduction thanks to LG’s Nano Cell technology, which applies particles of approximately one nanometer in size to a film that goes over the display. LG says this helps absorb excess light waves and reduce colour fading, while also providing enhanced colours at wide viewing angles.

All of the sets in LG’s 2017 lineup are powered by the company’s webOS 3.5 smart TV platform, which offers improved navigation and Apple TV-style voice control. LG’s Magic Remote is also included, now featuring dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime buttons, as well as the ability to link the remote’s number keys to any smart TV app you desire, such as Stan or ABC iview. You can also use the motion-enabled remote to look around while viewing 360-degree VR content on the big screen.

As impressive and stylish as the LG Signature 65-inch W7 OLED TV is, it’s perhaps no surprise that it brings with it an expectedly-hefty price of $13,499. If you can live without the ultra-thin wallpaper design, the LG Signature 65-inch G7 is the next best OLED on offer, and will be available in early May at a price of $9,099.

It’s worth noting that LG provides free home delivery and installation services (including wall mounting) with every W7 or G7 OLED TV purchase at no extra cost.

A demonstration of the LG Signature OLED W7's thinness.

Along with the LG Signature series, LG is also introducing the E7 and C7 series of OLED televisions in various sizes. The LG 65-inch E7 OLED TV (OLED65E7T) is priced at $7,999, while the 55-inch model (OLED55E7T), also available in May, will set you back $5,199. In the C7 series, the 65-inch model (OLED65C7T) costs $6,899 while the 55-inch model (OLED55C7T) costs $4,099.

In the LG Super UHD SJ series lineup, you can pick up a whopping 86-incher (86SJ957T) for $14,699 at the end of April, a 75-incher (75SJ955T) for $8,199, a 65-incher (65SJ850T) for $4,799, a 60-incher (60SJ850T) for $3,799 and a 55-incher (55SJ850T) for $3,199.

Next, and slightly more affordable, is LG’s Super UHD UJ range, which starts at $4,199 for the 65-inch model (65UJ752T), then drops to $2,899 for the 55-inch model (55UJ752T) and $2,099 for the 49-inch model (49UJ752T), which will be available in May.