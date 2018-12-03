LG Gram 17 laptop joined by 2-in-1 notebook model in blatant Best Buy leak

LG is looking to vastly expand its lineup of thin-and-light laptops in the US and abroad, with both a 17-inch LG Gram model and a 14-inch 2-in-1 Gram model appearing on Best Buy. The two laptops once appeared in “out of stock” listings, but have now been pulled from the website.

Liliputing found both of the laptops ahead of their newfound – and likely mistaken – retailer listings, and they actually have quite a few similarities. Particularly, both laptops will house the same Intel Core i7-8565U processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD. Likewise, they’ll both have built-in fingerprint readers for secure login for Windows Hello.

Of course, that’s about where the similarities end. The LG Gram 17 will likely mark a first for the industry as the only 17-inch laptop weighing less just 2.95 pounds, calling for $1,699 (about £1,330, AU$2,350) in the US. That 17-inch display will be a 2,560 x 1,600 WQXGA with in-plane switching (IPS) technology for wider viewing angles.

The 17-inch laptop will also measure just 0.7 inches thin, while featuring both HDMI out and a microSD card reader. That’s not to mention three USB 3.1 ports and a built-in fingerprint reader within the power button.

LG gets in touch with 2-in-1 laptops

Not content with the thinnest and lightest 17-inch laptop around, it looks like LG hopes to plunk down some other firsts in the laptop world. How about one of the thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptops to date?

LG’s Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop will call for $1,499 (about £1,175, AU$2,075) in the US, weighing just 2.53 pounds and measuring a lithe 0.7 inches thin. That’s definitely among the thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptops we’ve seen.

The touchscreen that this laptop houses will be of a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, and it will include a Wacom AES 2.0 stylus in the box. Inside, the laptop will have room for HDMI out as well as a microSD card slot, two USB 3.1 ports and a built-in fingerprint reader.

LG is promising 19.5 hours of battery life from the Gram 17 and 21 hours from the Gram 14 2-in-1. Of course, the firm’s testing methods aren’t listed on Best Buy, but these figures sound to be in line with claims behind previous versions of LG’s laptops.

It’s unknown when exactly these laptops will go on sale, but it’s likely to be sooner rather than later with full product listings up on Best Buy. If you remember, LG last year announced its laptops in late 2017 with an early 2018 launch and physical debut at CES.