Lenovo Mirage Solo, the first standalone Daydream VR headset, is now on sale

Hot on the heels of Oculus Go ’s release earlier this week, Google and Lenovo have made their own standalone virtual reality (VR) headset available starting today.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo is the first standalone VR headset that runs on the Google Daydream VR platform, meaning it doesn’t require a smartphone. Its biggest highlight is WorldSense, the positional tracking tech that lets you walk around inside of a virtual world without external sensors.

Mirage Solo’s Daydream library has over 350 experiences for purchase, including around 70 that use the exclusive WorldSense tech.

We tried out some Mirage Solo experiences, and felt that the WorldSense bubble was is unfortunately small at times, yet carries a ton of potential for future experiences.

Blade Runner for Lenovo Mirage Solo

In terms of tech, the Mirage Solo has a 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440 IPS LCD screen, 2.5 hours of battery life, 64GB of storage (plus a microSD slot), and a Snapdragon 835 processor.

As for the Lenovo Mirage Solo price, the device will set you back $399 (about £293, AU$530).

For comparison, the 64GB Oculus Go price is $249 / £249 / AU$369, while the PC-tethered Oculus Rift sells for $399 / £399.

You can purhcase the Lenovo Mirage Solo at Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart , and from Lenovo .

Lenovo Mirage Camera release details

In addition to the first standalone Daydream VR headset, can also purchase the Lenovo Mirage Camera starting today.

Marketed as the first VR180 camera, the Mirage Camera utilizes two 13MP fisheye lenses to film VR-enabled 3D content—just not a full 360-degree view.

With it, you can film VR experiences and then watch them through your Lenovo Mirage Solo.

In our review of the Camera, we found that the 4K footage was sometimes brilliant but often had inconsistent visual quality, and we were frustrated by the lack of a previewing screen on the back.

The Lenovo Mirage Camera price is $299 (about £220, AU$400), which is comparable to many 360-degree cameras.

You can purchase it on Amazon , Best Buy , or from Lenovo . And anyone who knows they want both devices can also pick up a Solo + Camera bundle for a $50 discount on Amazon .