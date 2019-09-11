Latest Pixel 4 leak offers our best look at black and white color variants

While smartphone news may be dominated by Apple's iPhone 11 today, it's worth remembering that Google is also readying the launch of its upcoming flagship, the Pixel 4. For those who've been keeping track of the the Pixel 4, it's a difficult handset to forget, with new leaks about the phone coming on a near daily basis.

Well, we can chalk another mark on the leaks board today, with some very clear images of the Pixel 4 XL in black and white color variants having surfaced on Reddit, as discovered by 9to5Google.

The black and white Pixel 4 XL handsets were spotted a few days ago in another leak (along with the rather fetching 'coral' orange color), though the devices seen in those previous images were covered in bubble-filled plastic and were not 'au naturale' like they are here.

(Image credit: Reddit)

As you can see from the image above, the black version of the handset is actually very shiny, so you can probably expect it to capture plenty of fingerprints and smudges in no time at all.

As for the white model, the inclusion of black accents reminds us of the Google Pixel 2 XL's 'panda' color option, which is no bad thing. You can head over to the Reddit thread to see even more hands on images.

Additionally, noted leaker Evan Blass has tweeted out a new render that hints at an October 15 launch date for the Pixel 4 range, so we'd expect to hear an official announcement from Google in the next two to three weeks.