Google Pixel 4 video leak shows phone in full

There have been numerous leaked photos and renders of the Google Pixel 4, and now, inevitably, the handset has also been leaked in a hands-on video, showing every side of the phone.

Shared by Halo Mobile, the brief video gives you a look at the shiny glass back, which unlike previous models is all one color. It also shows the large top bezel that we’ve been expecting, rounded screen corners, and a square camera block on the back.

You can also see that the power button is a different color than the rest of the phone – white in this case, while the body is black, and that unsurprisingly there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The screen is switched on in the video, and while it doesn’t reveal much, it does show that this is a functional handset rather than a dummy unit, which may suggest this is a final or near final model.

What’s not totally clear is whether this is the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL, though given the size in the user’s hand it’s likely to be the XL model.

Of course, as with any leak we’d take this with a pinch of salt. While it appears to be a functional phone it could be a convincing copy. But everything we’re seeing lines up with the extensive rumors we’ve previously heard, so it’s likely to be the real deal.

We should know soon, as the Google Pixel 4 range is likely to be announced in October, and we’ll be sure to bring you all the news as it happens.

