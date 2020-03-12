India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the 1st ODI from anywhere

After the Men In Blue got whitewashed by New Zealand in their last ODI series, will they take out their frustrations on the Proteas? You can watch all the cricket action of this ODI series, no matter where you are in the world, by following our India vs South Africa live stream guide below.

Now back on home turf, India now face a South Africa side that are on a high after a hugely impressive 3-0 series win over Australia.

India vs South Africa ODI series- where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match ODI series are as follows: 1st ODI - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala , March 12 2nd ODI Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, March 15 3rd ODI Eden Gardens, Kolkata, March 18 All matches are day/night affairs and will start at 1.30pm IST local time. So that's a 10am start for fans tuning in from South Africa (or 8am GMT).

India have a major boost, though, with the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya - a key trio that have each recovered from injuries that kept them out against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the South African batting line up is bolstered by the return of Faf du Plessis.

The last time these two teams met in an ODI series was back in 2018, with India thrashing South Africa 5-1, but it seems unlikely this series will be a similalyr one-sided affair.

The Coronavirus crisis has placed this series under threat, but with heavy rain expected throughout, the weather could prove a bigger danger to play being halted. Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab an India vs South Africa live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs South Africa from outside your country

In India, South Africa, Australia, the UK, or New Zealand and looking to find out how to watch the ODI matches between India vs South Africa? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from your home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream the 1st ODI in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports 1 is the official broadcaster of the ODI series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Coverage is set to start each day the series at 1.20pm IST local time.

Live stream India vs South Africa: how to watch the 1st ODI in South Africa

Live coverage of South Africa's ODI series in India will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN.

Live stream India vs South Africa in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this ODI series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs South Africa, with the coverage starting at 7pm AEDT each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch India vs South Africa: UK live stream guide for the 1st ODI

You normally need to have Sky TV in order to watch cricket in the UK, but for India vs South Africa, the wickets and runs won't be on the usual channels. Instead, Indian broadcaster Star Gold UK has the rights with coverage starting at 7am GMT by way of a live pre-show, followed by the match itself at 7.50am GMT each day of the series on the Star Gold channel. Fortunately, Star Gold UK is available on most standard Sky plans, though Virgin Media customers need to subscribe to the Asian Mela pack to get the channel. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to get an India vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand