Huawei's Mate 30 and 5G gear both get declared "America-free"

Through the course of 2019 Huawei has struggled with a ban placed on it by the US Government , forcing the company to cease using any American-made hardware components or software.

This precludes its smartphones and laptops from running on the well-established Android and Windows operating systems, which are created and maintained by US-based Google and Microsoft respectively.

This has led the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer to release its first ever smartphone range that (according to analysts speaking with The Wall Street Journal ) doesn’t use a single US component, either physical or otherwise – namely, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro .

Similarly, a spokesperson from the company revealed to the Journal that all of its 5G hardware “is now America-free”. Huawei is currently the world’s number one manufacturer for networking tech and is especially prominent in 5G infrastructures being used in the global rollout of the next generation of mobile connectivity.

“We would like to continue using American components,” the spokesperson said. “It’s good for Huawei. That has been taken out of our hands.”

While it’s clear the US won’t be using Huawei’s 5G technology, other regions such as the UK are still grappling with the decision , while the likes of Australia and New Zealand have both decided to forego the company’s technology .