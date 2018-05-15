Huawei Watch 2 2018 may launch before we get the Huawei Watch 3

The Huawei Watch 3 is in development – the company's CEO confirmed that to TechRadar earlier this year – but before that device arrives we'll probably see a re-release of the Huawei Watch 2.

Serial leaker Evan Blass (@Evleaks) has shared details on Twitter of a new watch coming later this year, which he calls the 'Huawei Watch 2 2018'.

Blass originally posted a tweet that included an image, but that tweet has since been deleted, so it may be the information wasn't entirely accurate. He has left up a second tweet that shares some of the specs, though.

*The only significant difference between the Huawei Watch 2 2018 and the original, is the addition of eSIM support. All other specs and the design remain unchanged.May 14, 2018

Two new features on the watch are rumored to be a capacitance sensor that will be able to monitor humidity (so could be useful for when you're sweating), and a geomagnetic sensor for tracking outdoor activity.

If you already own the Huawei Watch 2 you likely won't want to upgrade to this new product, as everything else seems to be the same. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Much the same again

The watch will also have a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 326 pixels per inch and Wear OS software onboard, much like the Huawei Watch 2 if you were to buy one today.

The Huawei Watch 2 2018 uploaded and since deleted by @Evleaks

If those deleted photos are accurate, the Watch 2 2018 will feature the same design as the second-generation watch as well. That also means it won't be waterproof, so you won't be able to take it in the pool.

So far we don't know any pricing or release date details for the Huawei Watch 2 2018.

Via Android Community