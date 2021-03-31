Huawei P50 may not launch until June

It looks like we’ll be waiting a little longer for the arrival of Huawei’s next flagship 5G phone, the Huawei P50 .

Having recently reported on an OS-related delay which saw the P50’s release date pushed back until May (after rumors suggested initial plans to launch the phone in March), it now seems more likely to arrive in June.

According to PhoneArena , supply chain issues related to US export restrictions on Chinese manufacturers are thought to be the cause of this latest delay. In 2019, Huawei was placed on a US government blacklist which banned the company from accessing US-based suppliers. Although these export rules were eased in 2020, lengthy licensing and shipping processes continue to hinder the company’s production line.

Typically, new models in Huawei’s P series launch between March and April, and usually arrive prior to the release of an updated Huawei Mate lineup later in the year. In 2021, we’re expecting the arrival of the Huawei P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus, following the release of the impressive P40 , P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus in 2020.

You can find all the latest rumors and information surrounding these upcoming devices – including their expected chipsets, camera setups and displays – in our Huawei P50 hub.

The Sleeping Giant

Given the aforementioned export sanctions imposed on Huawei in 2019, the company’s sales have deteriorated in the US and Europe in the years since – but that doesn’t mean its profits have fallen, mind.

A recent The Verge report suggests Huawei recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in 2021, despite its struggles in markets outside of China.

The company’s success should come as no surprise, though, given the quality of its recent phones. Last year’s Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus all packed superb cameras, plenty of power and excellent battery lives which saw them rank among the best smartphones of 2020.

While it’s true that these latest delays mean we won’t get to see the Huawei P50 and its siblings as soon as we’d otherwise expect, we’ve no doubt that its arrival will be worth the wait.

Huawei P50 series could mark the phone debut of Huawei's Android alternative