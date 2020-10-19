Huawei Mate 40 Pro leak shows off the phone from almost every angle

Little has been known about Huawei's upcoming flagship phone over the last few months, but a new leak has detailed exactly what the Huawei Mate 40 Pro may look like and how powerful it might be.

A new report from German technology site WinFuture details a lot of the specs we can apparently expect to be unveiled for the phone at its October 22 launch. The report also brings with it a look at the design of the handset.

The publication hasn't shared details on its sources, but the information does match the little we've heard so far, and we've previously seen accurate leaks from WinFuture. That said, take this information with a pinch of salt as it's not confirmed.

Above you can see one of the leaked design renders. According to the publication the phone will feature a 6.76-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1344. It'll also supposedly have curved edges, and there's said to be an under-display fingerprint scanner too.

The camera tech is shown housed in a circular design with a cut-out in the middle to house the company's Leica partnership branding. The display meanwhile features a pill shape to house the selfie camera.

The rear camera supposedly features a 50MP primary shooter with a 20MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto zoom. There are also other elements such as an LED flash and autofocus shown on the rear in the circle.

Inside the phone, you should apparently expect the company's Kirin 9000 chipset doing all the hard work. We've yet to be able to test this processor, and this is likely to be the first phone released with that tech inside.

According to the leak, there will be a 12GB of RAM variant but that won't be on sale in many markets outside of China. If you are able to buy this phone, it's likely it will be a version with 8GB of RAM.

Expect high prices

We don't yet know how much the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is set to cost, but the Huawei Mate 30 Pro started at £899.99 / AU$1,599 (around $1,200), so we'd expect a similar amount here.

Details on the cheaper Huawei Mate 40 handset are scarce at the moment, but according to the WinFuture report there will also be a third handset called the Huawei Mate 40 RS.

This is expected to be more expensive than the other two phones - likely because of its Porsche Design branding - but we haven't heard much about the handset or how it will differ yet.

Huawei is hosting a launch event on October 22, and it's expected that will be when we see the Huawei Mate 40 family make its official debut.