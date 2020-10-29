How to watch Truth Seekers online: stream the new Amazon Original from anywhere

Creepy new Amazon Original series, Truth Seekers, stars Shaun of the Dead duo Nick Frost and Simon Pegg and tells the tale of a part-time paranormal investigator and the malevolent entities he encounters. If you liked the horror-comedy of The Frighteners and Inside No. 9, then draw the curtains and ask Alexa to turn down the lights, and we’ll detail how to watch Truth Seekers online from anywhere.
Paranormal (and comedy) enthusiasts will find all eight episodes of this horror-comedy available to stream from Friday, October 30 – just in time for Halloween!
It’s available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video internationally, and new subscribers can take advantage of their 30-day free trial before paying a thing.
Nick Frost plays Gus Roberts, a broadband technician by day and a ghost-hunter by night. Ever since his wife Emily passed away, he’s been compelled to find evidence of the spirit realm, exploring abandoned hospitals and old manor houses. But he doesn’t apprehend a single spook until his boss Dave (a paranoid Simon Pegg) introduces him to their latest employee, Elton, whom he initially writes-off as “a millennial mouth-breather”.
From then on, they’re confronted by a series of terrifying apparitions like a dark figure in a plague mask, and implored for help by Astrid (Emma D'Arcy), a young woman being tormented by ghosts. But, as the show progresses, and Dr Peter Toynbee is introduced, a more conspiratorial dimension is revealed that implies some devious endgame. Are undead phantoms a reality, or will 5G be to blame?
With influences ranging from Doctor Who to The Exorcist, and packed with talented comic actors including Susan Wokoma and Famalam’s Samson Kayo, this is an unnerving spook-fest leavened with laughs. Keep reading as we detail how to watch Truth Seekers online, and stream this Amazon Original series wherever you are.
- More great comedy? See how to watch Borat 2 online now
How to watch Truth Seekers online for FREE with Amazon Prime Video
Are you afraid of being incredibly entertained? You should be! Truth Seekers is available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video, in territories ranging from the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. And all 8 episodes will be available to watch instantly from October 30.
Amazon's video streaming service comes standard with a Prime membership. As well as providing access to an extensive film and TV library, including Amazon Originals like Borat 2 and The Boys, membership includes ad-free access to over 2 million songs, exclusive savings and priority shipping. And that’s just the beginning.
If you’re concerned about the monthly hit to your bank account, don’t worry: those looking to enjoy Truth Seekers online should know there's a FREE 30-day Prime trial on offer – meaning you could stream the entire season of Truth Seekers without paying a thing. It also grants you time to dive into their vast library of content, sample their additional extras, and finally decide if the benefits of Prime outweigh the monthly costs.
Amazon Prime prices right now are:
· US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
· UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
· Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
· Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
Anyone away from home will find it easy to access all the same services and content they would at home by following our guide below.
How to watch Truth Seekers from outside your country
Excited to catch the latest horror-comedy offering from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg? If you’re out of the country and try to access your Amazon Prime account, the scariest thing you encounter will be geo-blocking restrictions.
Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Truth Seekers online no matter where you are, changing your IP address and circumventing regional restrictions.
ExpressVPN is today's top VPN in the world
We've tested hundreds of VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Quick, safe, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming your favorite TV shows in no time. It’s also supported on dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets – you get the picture.
Plus, you can try it for free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Even better, if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option).
VPNs are for more than just streaming TV though. It secures your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.