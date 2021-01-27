How to watch The Masked Dancer online: stream the new Masked Singer spinoff anywhere

We didn't think it was possible, but they've done it - the silliest show on TV just got an even sillier spinoff. Here's introducing the very first season of The Masked Dancer... and you can probably guess the premise. That's right, the panel - led once again by the fabulous Ken Jeong - have to figure out the identities of 10 elaborately costumed celebrities. Who will now be dancing rather than singing off against each other. Duh. Here's how to watch The Masked Dancer online - no matter where in the world you are.

Between them, we're told our contestants have sold more than 38 million albums, and amassed 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. But winning The Masked Dancer would obviously surpass all of these.

As in The Masked Singer, the celebrities will be dropping clues throughout the series, some much more enlightening than others, and you can always count on Jeong, alongside choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, and actors Ashley Tisdale and Brian Austin Green, to put two and two together and come up with... Celine Dion.

The costumes, as ever, are utterly superb, the Hammerhead and Exotic Bird arguably being the standout efforts, and it's a wonder that our contestants have been able to move so, ahem, impressively in them, whether performing a hip-hop, salsa, jazz or tap-dancing routine.

It's addictively silly television, and we've got everything you need to know if you plan to watch The Masked Dancer online each and every week - just follow our guide below.

How to watch The Masked Dancer online in the US for FREE

Watching The Masked Dancer in the US could barely be easier, with a number of choices available to you. If you're all set up with a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT. Cord-cutter, or don't have access to Fox? There are plenty of over-the-top cord-cutting services that can step in and let you watch Fox online, including the likes of FuboTV and Hulu. Of the two, Fubo is a particularly tempting option right now, as in addition to letting you watch The Masked Dance on Fox, it'll also get you the channel you need for a Super Bowl live stream this year - one of the only OTT services that can claim this. Best of all, you can get a FREE FuboTV trial right now, so you can see what it's all about for yourself. If you decide to keep it, it costs from $64.99 a month for a complete cable replacement service. Out of the US right now? You can watch The Masked Dancer just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch The Masked Dancer online from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad and unable to access the same streaming services, there's a reason for this: geo-blocking, a common digital annoyance that means certain content can only be viewed in certain parts of the world.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream shows like The Masked Dancer online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Masked Dancer online in Canada

It's not just those in the US that can watch The Masked Dancer live, Canadian fans can get access through CTV , which is airing new episodes at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when episodes air, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch the The Masked Dancer in the UK?

Sorry, UK-based masked entertainment fans. The Masked Dancer won't be coming to a channel near you - not yet, at least. You can, however, currently binge The Masked Singer on ITV Hub for FREE. If you're from the US or Canada but find yourself stranded in the UK, the only solution we can think of is to download a VPN and try to watch the coverage from your usual broadcaster that way.