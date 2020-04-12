How to watch Run online: stream the new show from anywhere

Reuniting Fleabag creators Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, this new comedy-drama looks to have smash-hit written all over it - read on to find out how to stream Run online, no matter where in the world you are.

The show follows Ruby (played by Emmy-winning Nurse Jackie star Merritt Wever) who walks out on her comfortable suburban family life to reunite with Billy, her former college boyfriend from Ireland (Domhnall Gleeson), who has gone on to become a successful life guru.

Watch Run online: when and where? The seven-episode first season of Run starts in the US on HBO on April 12, 2020, with new episodes aired weekly. The show's first airing in the UK on Sky Comedy is on April 15.

The story unfolds as the pair go off on a whirlwind trip across America as part of a pact the pair had made 17 years earlier. Under the rules of the pact, if either one of them texted the word "run" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station to travel across America together.

A transatlantic co-production between HBO and Sky Comedy, Jones serves as writer and producer, while Waller-Bridge stars as key character Laurel as well as getting an executive producer credit.

Keep reading and we'll tell you your options for watching Run online from your corner of the globe.

How to watch Run online from outside your country

If you're trying to access a Run stream from outside your country, you might have some difficulty making it past the geo-blocking restrictions. HBO, Sky Comedy and the rest aren't directly accessible from outside the US and the UK, but installing a VPN will allow you to watch Run online quickly and easily.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that essentially blocks data about your computer from the websites that you visit for safety, so changing your IP address to one of a separate country is as easy as selecting from a drop down list.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN. You can quickly and easily connect to new locations, and watch from a massive range of devices from Android mobiles to games consoles. Plus, Express is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, and if you sign up for a 12-month subscription you can save 49% and get three months free. Once you've installed your VPN, simply select the country you would like to switch to from the menu, and you'll be able to head over to your normal broadcaster to watch Run online.

How to watch Run online in the US

The best way to watch Run online in the US is through one of HBO's own streaming services. If you're already using HBO for your cable subscription, you'll be able to access the latest episodes as they become available. However, you can also sign up to HBO Now for $15 a month (plus a 7-day free trial) and watch the whole season as it happens. If you're not set on picking up a separate HBO Now subscription and you don't already get your cable through HBO Go, there are other ways to watch Run online. Amazon Prime: If you're a member of Amazon Prime, you can add HBO streaming to your plan for the same $14.99 cost per month.

Hulu: Add HBO to your Hulu subscription for an additional fee and you'll be able to keep all your services in one place. The show premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 10.30pm ET on HBO GO and HBO NOW, with new episodes following at the same time every Sunday.

How to watch Run in the UK

Run will be broadcast through Sky Comedy in the UK, which means you can watch it all as it unfolds using a Now TV subscription. Pick up the Now TV Entertainment Pass for £8.99 per month, and you'll be paying that on a rolling basis if you choose to take advantage of the 7-day free trial. And remember, if you're away from the UK and still want to watch via Sky or that Now TV FREE trial, then you can take advantage of that VPN route as described above. A few days later than the US, you can start watching Run from Wednesday, April 15 at 2am on Sky Comedy, or at the probably more convenient time of 9pm that same evening. New episodes will be shown at the same times weekly on Sky Comedy for the rest of the seven-week run (no pun intended).

How to watch Run online in Canada

Crave is your go-to source for a range of HBO and Showtime series' in Canada. The service offers subscriptions available from your cable provider, or a standalone Crave + Movies + HBO membership for $19.98 CAD a month. Plus, you can grab an extra week for free if you're a new member. Crave will be airing the show in tandem with HBO in the US withepisodes airing on Sundays at 10.30pm ET.

How to watch Run online in Australia