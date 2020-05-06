How to watch Parks and Rec online: stream seasons 1-7 free from anywhere

What happens when Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, two of the most talented sitcom writers of their generation, get together to work on the same show? Pawnee, Indiana and Leslie Knope, that's what. Read on and we'll tell you how to watch Parks and Recreation online and stream every season from anywhere in the world - including for free where possible.

Parks and Recreation cheat sheet Parks and Rec aired for seven seasons on NBC between 2009-2015. It's now available for on-demand streaming via a number of services, but Hulu's the best value right now, letting you watch seasons 1-7 of Parks and Recreation for just $5.99 a month - and there's even a FREE 30-day trial.

The show stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, an ambitious if over-eager politician who's stuck in the hamster wheel of mid-level local bureaucracy as deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in Pawnee, Indiana.

Poehler is joined by an all-star cast that features frequent show-stealer Nick Offerman as Knope's boss, Ron Swanson; Aziz Ansari as her right-hand man and office peacock, Tom Haverford; Rashida Jones as best friend and nurse, Ann Perkins; and Mr. Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, as lovable slacker Andy Dwyer.

Adam Scott, Aubery Plaza, Rob Lowe, Paul Schneider, Retta, and Jim O'Heir round out the superb ensemble and while you'll no doubt quickly choose a favorite character or two, it's safe to say that all are brilliantly imagined and portrayed.

Whether you'e just heard about the show for the first time, possibly because of the recent Parks and Rec special, or are a long-standing fan wanting to while away the rest of lockdown with some quality comfort TV - we're here to tell you how to watch Parks and Recreation online and stream every season no matter where you are in the world, including for free.

How to watch Parks and Recreation online from outside your country

Below, we'll talk you through exactly where to watch Parks and Rec online in a number of countries where the show is especially popular. But those who already have a service they use to stream Parks and Recreation may find that they're unable to do so from from outside their country, due to geo-blocking. Admittedly, most people probably aren't venturing too far from home anytime soon, but global travel will one day resume and some people may even be stuck abroad right now.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to this common problem. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Parks and Rec no matter where you are, as this simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Parks and Rec from anywhere on the planet using the service you normally use (and almost certainly already pay for).

How to watch Parks and Rec in the US for FREE

Parks and Recreation season 1-7 are available in their entirely on three leading US streaming services: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Of these, Hulu currently offers the best value for Parks and Rec fans, as it costs just $5.99 a month and offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can check it out for yourself - a really dedicated binge might even see you able to watch all of the show without paying a penny! People who already subscribes to Amazon Prime will find that all seven seasons of Parks and Rec are included in the service's impressive on-demand streaming catalogue - and anyone without it will find that they can try Prime for FREE and enjoy the whole range of the program's benefits. Netflix also offers Parks and Rec in its entirely but it costs at least $9 a month for a Basic plan - or $13pm for the more fully-featured Standard plan. Still, if you've already got a Netflix subscription, this is obviously the best option for you. If you normally reside in the US but are currently abroad, remember that using a VPN will allow you to access your favorite streaming service from abroad, enabling you to watch Parks and Rec online and more no matter where you are.

How to watch Parks and Rec online for FREE in the UK

The UK has it just as good as the US when it comes to watching Parks and Rec online for free, thanks to Now TV and Amazon Prime. Sky's streaming-only sibling, Now TV, includes all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation as part of its Entertainment Pass bundle, It costs just £8.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, while Sky subscribers with Ultimate TV will find the entire show available on their TV set and to stream via the handy Sky Go app. Anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription will also finds its free to watch Parks and Rec online with Prime Video, where seasons 1-7 are included in the service's streaming catalogue. Interested but don't have Prime? You can try Prime for FREE and enjoy the whole range of the program's benefits as well as taking your trip to Pawnee. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Parks and Recreation in Canada for FREE

Anyone in Canada wanting to watch Parks and Rec online need look no further than Amazon Prime Video, which offers all seven seasons of the hit mockumentary. Best of all, you don't have to pay a penny, thanks to Prime Video's FREE 30-day trial, which should give you a good chance to clear Parks and Rec off your to-watch list - and check out the rest of the service's impressive line-up. Should you choose to subscribe, Prime membership in Canada costs just CA$7.99 a month - but note that's just for Prime Video streaming access, not a full-fat Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and all the other bells and whistles. Anyone from Canada who already subscribes to services like these and wants to watch movies and TV shows like they would at home might want to consider using a VPN.

How to watch Parks and Rec in Australia

As in Canada, you can watch all seven seasons of Parks and Rec by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month Prime Video trial. But that's not your only option. You also have the choice of streaming service Stan, which offers a free 30-day trial of its own and is the exclusive Aussie home of a number of other top shows - including the new season of Billions, RuPaul's Drag Race, and much more. You final option to watch Parks and Recreation is via pay TV provider Foxtel's streaming-only offshoot, Foxtel Now. Its strength is that it offers access to 50 live channels Down Under, as well as on-demand streaming, but it's probably the least compelling option for Parks and Rec fans as it free trial period only runs to 10 days. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Parks and Rec online, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Is Parks and Rec on Netflix?

At present, Parks and Recreation is only available to stream on Netflix US.

Pawnee boosters won't find it on the service's UK, Canadian, or Australian platforms - but there are enough good options in those countries that it's not really an issue, unlike with some other shows.

Remember, if you're a Netflix US subscriber who finds themselves abroad, you can always reconnect with your home version of the service simply by firing up a VPN to point yourself back to the Land of the Free.