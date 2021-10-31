How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online for free in UK and abroad

A special season in its own right, Doctor Who: Flux - the thirteenth season since its revival back in 2005 - will be the last for head writer Chris Chibnall. More significantly still, the show's first female Doctor will also be disembarking the TARDIS as Jodie Whittaker's interpretation of one of Britain's most iconic characters is set to regenerate at the end of the run. Get ready to travel through time and space, and find out how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online from anywhere - and which realms of the universe you can do so absolutely free.

Jodie Whittaker's take on the Time Lord has propelled us to the Civil Rights Movement in the US, the witch trials of the 1600s, and across galaxies to far-off planets. The thirteenth series will follow one single storyline across its six episodes, with new companion Dan Lewis (portrayed by John Bishop) joining Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) as they assist the Doctor battling against Cybermen, Daleks, and Lord knows what else.

So, what can we expect from the series, which gets its own title - Doctor Who: Flux? Talking to Empire, Whittaker promised a "bigger, more ambitious arc" for our favorite Time Lord.

And with that regeneration scene to look forward to, make sure you know how to watch Doctor Who season 13 online wherever you are with our guide below.

Looking for more weekend viewing? Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021

How to watch Doctor Who season 13 online for FREE in the UK

Image Commencing on BBC One on Sunday, October 31, you can watch Doctor Who season 13 on linear TV or stream it live on BBC iPlayer every Sunday evening. Generally the start time is around 6.15-6.30pm GMT (check your local listings) with the final episode due to air on December 5. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream with a valid TV licence and can be viewed on a number of devices. So whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access BBC iPlayer on any of the following: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't fret, henny - you can make use of a VPN like ExpressVPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch Doctor Who online from outside your country

Don't get stuck in a muddle with geo-restrictions. If you find yourself outside the country when new episodes of Doctor Who season 13 air, you won't be able to access your usual streaming service. However, we can get you out of this sticky situation with the help of our sonic screwdriver. Or, well, a VPN.

The best VPN - otherwise known as a virtual private network - offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Doctor Who

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

British TV at its best: watch The Great British Bake Off 2021

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Doctor Who special 2021 free online in the US today

Image For those wanting to tune into the latest antics of this Time Lord, you're in luck. BBC America will broadcast new episodes of Doctor Who simultaneously same day, same time as the UK. The premiere of season 13 will air twice on BBC America on Sunday, October 31 at 2.25pm ET / 11.25am PT and 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you don't have a cable package with BBC America included, signing up to an OTT provider like FuboTV or Sling TV will be your best bet. New subscribers can claim a free 7-day trial with FuboTV, or pay just $10 for your first month with Sling TV. Abroad? Then you'll want to pack a good VPN so you can connect to your chosen streaming service back home and watch Doctor Who: Flux.

How to watch the Doctor Who special online in Canada

Image Doctor Who: Flex will be broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi channel at 7.55pm ET / 4.55pm PT. The show can also be streamed through its website and app, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. If you’re traveling as new episodes of season 13 air, don’t let geo-blocks prevent you from tuning in. Download a top VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Doctor Who: Flux online in Australia