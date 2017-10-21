Here's more evidence a Google Home with a screen is on the way

There's the standard Google Home speaker, and then there's the compact Google Home Mini, and then there's the powerful, high-end Google Home Max - could Google also be working on a Google Home with a screen to rival the Amazon Echo Show?

Apparently so, according to bits of code found in the new Google app by the ever-diligent Android Police. The new device is apparently codenamed Quartz and will come with the ability to display videos from YouTube, show recipes from the web, bring up a weather forecast, and so on, with everything controlled by your voice.

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumor: gossip about a screen-equipped Google Home was circulating before the company's big hardware event in October. Back then the screen was said to be 7 inches in size, just like the Echo Show from Amazon.

Not so fast?

As interesting as the new sections of code are, they're not yet conclusive proof that a Google-Home-with-video-and-pictures is indeed on the way. As Android Police points out, It's possible all these features refer to content that can be thrown to a Chromecast rather than shown on the device itself.

It could even be a device to display content on a connected phone or tablet - the code mentions menus and buttons, but it's not clear whether these are physical, hardware features or something displayed through software.

However, given the rumors we heard last month, and all the Google apps it would be useful to have on a device like this - YouTube, Google Maps, Google Photos - we'd say it's looking pretty likely the Google Home family is about to be extended yet again.