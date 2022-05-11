Google Pixel 6a announced to take on iPhone SE 3 at Google IO 2022

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 6a has been confirmed, at the keynote conference of Google IO 2022 (we've got a live blog running for the whole event here). The name has been mentioned on stage.

This is a budget spin on the Google Pixel 6, judging at least by the 'a' in its name and the conventions of the series. So far, though, we're waiting to hear more about the phone.

Google has only just confirmed the Pixel 6a's existence, and it's still currently unveiling the new Android phone. This is a breaking story and we're constantly updating it with new information as it's provided, so refresh this page for up-to-date details.

(Image credit: Future)

What we know

The Google Pixel 6a costs $449 - we don't know about prices anywhere else so far. Pre-orders start... July 21? That's quite a long way out! It comes in white, black or greenish.

The phone has a 6.1-inch screen, with a punch-hole cut-out like the other Pixel 6 phones. It has a similar design with the same camera bar, but with smaller lenses.

There's a 12MP main, and 12MP ultra-wide camera, sitting in that chunky bar. Some camera features are carried over from the Pixel 6 including Magic Eraser for removing annoying extras in photos.

This is thanks to the Google Tensor chip which, again, is carried over from the older phones - this should make the Pixel 6a just as powerful as those other devices.