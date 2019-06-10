Google Pixel 4 could look a lot like iPhone 11 based on new leak

We haven’t had many looks at the possible design of the Google Pixel 4 yet, and the latest leak doesn’t match previous ones, but it does look a lot like the iPhone 11 might.

Shared by @OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record) on behalf of PriceBaba, renders apparently based on "early prototyping schematics" show the Google Pixel 4 as having a square camera block in the top left corner of its rear, along with what appears to be a notch on the front.

Both of those design aspects are currently rumored for the iPhone 11 as well, but we’d take this with a pinch of salt, as previous Pixel 4 leaks show a punch-hole camera on the front and a circular or oblong camera block on the back.

Will the Pixel 4 be one of 2019's 5G phones?

See what we thought of the Google Pixel 3

Read our full Google Pixel 3a XL review

Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 Renders Reveal Square Camera Bump, No Physical Fingerprint Scanner https://t.co/SrRqFNdERA pic.twitter.com/nry9eKfz0sJune 10, 2019

These new renders aren’t super detailed, but according to the source there will be either two or three lenses in the square camera block. You can also see that speakers are visible on the bottom edge, suggesting that they won’t be front-firing on this model.

There’s no sign of a 3.5mm headphone port, unsurprisingly, and nor is there a visible fingerprint scanner, suggesting it might be built into the screen. But there does appear to be physical buttons, which one rumor suggested there might not be.

So right now there’s a lot of conflicting information, but we’d expect rumors to start lining up more ahead of the unveiling of the Google Pixel 4 range, which is likely to happen in October. We’ll be sure to bring you all the credible news and rumors in the meantime.