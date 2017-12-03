Google is prepping a fix for a new Home Mini volume bug

If you've got a Google Home Mini smart speaker that doesn't seem to cope well with the volume getting ramped right up, you're not alone - it appears that some of the dinky little units will reboot if they get asked to start cranking out the tunes at maximum volume.

The problem doesn't appear to affect every Google Home Mini out there, fortunately, but a thread describing the issue on the Google support forums has attracted quite a few posts, so there's definitely something going on that shouldn't be happening.

Now TechCrunch reports that Google has confirmed the problem is a genuine one, and a fix is in the works. If your unit is affected, you'll just have to turn down the volume a little until the patched firmware gets rolled out, most likely through the Google Home app.

Patch it up

Given the size of the speaker, it's not really built for pumping out the tunes anyway, which might explain why relatively few people have reported crashes on their Google Home Minis. Still, Google will be keen to stamp out the bug as quickly as it can.

Google's continued push into making its own hardware devices hasn't all been smooth sailing over the last few months, with screen and audio issues affecting some Pixel 2 handsets, and the company will be hoping 2018 is a quieter year in terms of software patching.

Back in October it was discovered that the Home Mini also had a sneaky habit of recording audio when it wasn't supposed to, something Google dealt with by disabling the press-to-talk feature altogether. The bigger version of the speaker, the Google Home Max, is expected to go on sale this month.