You'll need to be an actual rock star to afford Rock Band 4 in Australia

Australian Rock Band fans have been feverishly anticipating the arrival of local release details for Rock Band 4 for some time now – so much so that no amount of cowbell could help break that fever.

So far, we’ve heard little in Australia about how much the game (and all of its accompanying plastic instruments) would eventually cost – until now.

Kotaku has confirmed the pricing for Rock Band 4’s various SKUs, straight from distributor Home Entertainment Services’ mouth, and like Noreaga once said in Cypress Hill’s classic track ‘Rock Superstar’, you’re going to have to “save your money, man… Save your money, too.”

Keep your eye on the money

The base game will cost you $99.95, which is fairly standard for a game in Australia, however the addition of a guitar peripheral will bump that price up to $249.95, while the full band package (guitar, bass, microphone and drum kit) will set you back a cool $499.95.

That’s quite a stack of change you’ll need to put aside to get the full Rock Band 4 experience, and a great deal more expensive than the prices set by the US version – US$59.99 for the game, US$129.99 with an additional guitar and US$249.99 for the full band package.

Home Entertainment Services told Kotaku that the prices were higher due to the stock being purchased directly from Europe instead of the United States.

Let’s hope we get some details soon on how we’ll be able to use our last-gen instruments on the new generation of consoles.