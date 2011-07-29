Samsung to make Sony PS Vita's CPU?

PS Vita processor said to be manufactuered by Samsung, according to latest Japanese reports

Sony's new PS Vita will reportedly be powered by a Samsung manufactured CPU, according to Japanese trade newspaper Semiconductor Industry News.

The new CPU for Sony's latest handheld will apparently be made using a 45 nanometre process.

PlayStation Vita is expected to launch in Japan later this year and in Europe and the US early next year.

Vita demos and launch plans

Games journalists and eager hardcore gamers will no doubt be looking forward to getting their hands on the new Sony gaming console at this year's Gamescom in Germany in August, followed by the Tokyo Games Show in early September and the Eurogamer Expo later in September.

TechRadar has contacted both Sony and Samsung for further comment on this latest PS Vita news.

One listed PS Vita developer revealed earlier this week that the machine would have at least ten times the amount of RAM memory in it when compared with the original PSP. We still await a response from Sony to confirm the final spec on its forthcoming handheld.

Also, while we await a response from Sony or Samsung to the above aforementioned earlier news on the The Semiconductor Industry News' website you can see everything else you need to know about PS Vita news, rumours and more right here.

Via CVG, Andriasang, Hachimaki