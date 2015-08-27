These are the virtual reality games we can't wait to play
VR games are the future
We seriously cannot wait for this holiday season. The HTC Vive will be the first of the major virtual reality headset to arrive on doorsteps later this year, with Oculus Rift and Sony's Project Morpheus following in 2016.
We've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of VR devices for some time now, and it looks like there will actually be plenty to do with the increasing number of games coming out.
The beginning of E3 saw the arrival of several titles in development for Rift but with PAX Prime just around the corner, there are few more we can expect as the headsets roll out.
There are even more titles for the Samsung Gear VR and Gear VR for S6 popping up as well. Most are free and surprisingly well-made for the mobile VR headsets.
Aside from gawking at the amazing cosplay and craziness of convention life, we've updated the list of major VR games that will transport you to whole new worlds.
The Gallery - Cloudhead Games
Releasing for the HTC Vive first, then Oculus Rift and Project Morpheus as they become available, The Gallery is an episodic game series from Cloudhead Games where you will be immersed in an interactive VR environment.
Call of the Starseed marks the first episode of four where you'll begin your journey through a strange world to find your missing sister.
The video below demoing gameplay involving the Vive controllers and the company's nausea-free, 'Blink' locomotion mechanic that was developed in-house from the ground-up.
Damaged Core - High Voltage
This first person shooter runs at 90 FPS with full 360 degree stereoscopic view letting you fight robot armies as a rogue AI construct. You'll also be able to scan and hack enemies, deactivate defenses or make them your allies.
The fast paced action sounds like an ideal set-up for a genre of gaming many people are excited to experience in virtual reality.
Herobound: Spirit Champion - Gunfire Games
The makers of Chronos also created Herobound: Spirit Champion. It isn't a game for the higher end VR headsets, but you can actually play it right now on the Gear VR and the new Gear VR.
The little action adventure title is simple but ultimately serves up a fun time as you run around as a goblin freeing Spirits while earning new powers and items along the way.
Eve Valkyrie - CCP Games
"The closest thing you will get to being a real spaceship fighter pilot."
Hell of a tagline, right? Designed by Icelandic game developer CCP games, Eve Valkyrie is a classic Star Wars-style space shooter. This game puts you in the virtual cockpit of a spaceship and throws you into a world of space dogfights.
Based on the style of the classic X-Wing shooter, and the company's 2003 installment, Eve Online, this game looks like it could sell the Oculus Rift on its own.
Chronos - Gunfire Games
The premise for this atmospheric third-person RPG is fascinating. The hero of the story is working to free his homeland from the curse of a dragon, using a labyrinth that opens only once a year. The catch is that every failure of the hero in the labyrinth means he must wait a year before trying again.
As you play, your character ages and the gameplay changes with it. How you maneuver in the game varies depending on your stage in life. The younger your character, the quicker he moves, and the older he gets, the more he relies on wit and wisdom of magic. All the while, Gunfire Games founder David Adams says, "you'll explore old ruins, vast caverns and ancient tombs."
Edge of Nowhere - Insomniac Games
According to Insomniac CEO Ted Price, Edge of Nowhere was designed only with VR in mind, creating a gaming experience unlike any other title. The premise of the action/adventure game is to travel to the frozen Arctic and search for a missing expedition.
Price was very ambiguous in his details, saying, "You are surrounded on all sides by the unexpected" and "Nothing is as it seems." He also said he went from a skeptic to a believer in VR over the course of developing this game.
VR Sports Challenge - Sanzaru Games
Imagine the competitive fun of Wii Sports, in surreal virtual reality. While we don't know many specifics just yet about this title, Oculus VR's Head of Worldwide Studios said this game will deliver "the football, baseball, basketball and hockey simulator we all want and expect on the Rift."
Sports games are known to bring out the best (and worst) in our competitive gaming nature. As we put ourselves in the actual goalie's mask or catcher's mitt, we'll have to be careful not to ruin long-lasting friendships over VR sporting events.
Esper - Coatsink
Esper is a first-person puzzle title on the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. Set in 1975, you are one of the few people who have developed extra-sensory and telekinetic ability, and must prove to the government that you aren't a danger to the public. Seems like an interesting premise with the promise of unique gameplay.
AirMech VR - Carbon
This popular fast-paced real-time-strategy (RTS) game is being "ramped up" for Oculus VR. AirMech is inspired by the fabled RTS Herzog Zwei, allowing the gamer to hover above an ongoing battle or jump down and join the fight themselves.
The game allows you to adapt and strategize however you see fit, and holds a strong 9 out of 10 stars rating on Steam. A high-paced RTS on Oculus Rift is sure to be exhilarating.
Lucky's Tale - Playful
Already a fan favorite for Oculus users, Lucky's Tale proves that third-person VR can be loads of fun. Developed by Playful, founded by Words with Friends co-creator Paul Bettner, Lucky's Tale is a Mario 64-esque adventure game that has been raved about since day one.
When the commercial version is released next year, we all most likely won't want to do anything but battle bosses with Lucky the furry fox.