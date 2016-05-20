A look inside Razer's first US store, a playground for gamers

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Razer store is that there's no stock room. There just isn't enough space for one.

"That shows you how little we care about making money with this store," says Scarpati. "We want people to come test our products and go to our online store to buy them."

That's not to say Razer won't have anything in stock at the store, as it plans to carry some smaller peripherals like gaming mice and mouse pads. "We're also very close to Best Buy, so we can send customers to buy things there," says Scarpati.

Razer still sees its online store as the place where customers should get their products, and while its retail partners, like Best Buy, do carry accessories, they don't stock Razer's laptops. It expects gamers will want to customize their systems to their needs, which can only be done via the online store.

