Future Publishing Australia acquires nextmedia tech and gaming titles

Future Publishing Australia (part of Future plc, the global specialist media group), today announces the acquisition of well-known technology brands PC PowerPlay, Hyper and PC & Tech Authority from nextmedia. The acquisition of these titles will include the magazine portfolios, digital editions, Upgrade events and Australian PC Awards.

This acquisition will further expand Future’s existing tech and gaming portfolio, which includes leading Australian print and online brands APC, TechLife, TechRadar and PC Gamer.

PC PowerPlay and Hyper are two of Australia’s longest-running gaming magazines. Both have passionate and loyal audiences that span all aspects of computer gaming from specialist components and hardware to mainstream console gaming.

Following the acquisition, Future intends to consolidate PC & Tech Authority’s editorial expertise into APC – Australia’s longest-running and biggest-selling technology magazine.

Neville Daniels, Managing Director of Future Publishing Australia, says:

“PC PowerPlay and Hyper are incredibly strong brands in the Australian gaming community. These titles engage large, loyal audiences who are the influencers in Australia’s fast growing gaming community. The titles perfectly complement our existing portfolio.

“We are thrilled that the team – including Ben Mansill, David Hollingworth and Cameron Ferris – which has run the portfolio so successfully will be joining Future Australia. This acquisition consolidates our position as Australia’s leading multi-platform gaming and technology publisher.”