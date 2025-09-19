One in four adults cannot confidently define what Wi-Fi actually means, survey finds

Only about half of Britons confidently said they understand what a VPN means

Clear, jargon-free communication is overwhelmingly preferred by consumers across the UK

Technology shapes how people live their lives - yet many consumers misunderstand the language used to describe their home connectivity, new research has claimed.

A survey of UK adults by TalkTalk claims although three-quarters claim to understand “Wi-Fi,” almost a quarter remain unclear about its meaning.

When asked which word they use for home connectivity, one third of respondents said “Wi-Fi,” slightly ahead of “internet” and “broadband.”

Preferred terminology and confusion between services

Far fewer selected “wireless” or more informal alternatives like “T’internet” to describe home connectivity.

Despite telecom companies still pushing broadband branding, public usage indicates a shift toward everyday terms that feel familiar.

However, this preference does not always translate into an accurate understanding.

Many still mix up broadband, the wired service entering the property, with Wi-Fi, the wireless signal distributed inside the home by a router.

Some even believe the two terms are identical or that broadband is simply an older name for Wi-Fi.

In rating participants' confidence with various networking terms, 76% said they understand “Wi-Fi,” but confidence drops when the language becomes more technical.

Only half reported knowing what “fiber” means, even though service providers heavily advertise fiber broadband.

Terms like “IP address,” “LAN,” and “FTTP” ranked far lower, with single-digit familiarity for some entries.

This knowledge gap extends to security tools, as just over half said they understand VPNs, even though the best VPNs are always on our screens.

Despite several ads about the best VPN for the UK, many Britons barely know anything more than the basic functions of VPNs.

Consumers are not taking the blame for the knowledge gap; instead, they said telecom companies should use simple, jargon-free language to ease understanding.

Almost nine in ten stressed the need for clear communication, while 62% admitted jargon can leave them confused or overwhelmed.

Over half said complex terminology makes technology-related information difficult to understand.

TalkTalk’s own leadership acknowledged the problem, suggesting the industry has not kept pace with how consumers speak.

“Wi-Fi is a staple in all our homes, yet as an industry we haven’t kept up with the times when we talk to our customers,” said Steve Wallage, TalkTalk’s Product, Experience and Propositions Director.

Providers aiming to build trust may need to rethink their language, focusing less on technical specifications and more on practical clarity.

“Our latest research tells us that people prefer to communicate in the same way that they speak, without jargon, and our industry should reflect that,” Wallage added.

If the industry does not align with consumers, companies will keep saying one thing while users interpret something entirely different.