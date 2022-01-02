Dolphins vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

The Dolphins are on the brink of making history, but they need to come through arguably the toughest run-in in the league. First up, a trip to the Titans, who are out to seal the AFC South and home field advantage in the wild card round. This game will have major repercussions for both franchises, so read on as we explain how to get a Dolphins vs Titans live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

Five years since their last playoff run, the Fins could end their drought in the most sensational style. No team has ever made it to the promised land after a 1-7 start, but seven consecutive Ws have put Brian Flores' men in a position to make history.

Jaylen Waddle is just seven receptions away from breaking the rookie record. He made 10 against the Saints on Monday. But it was the Dolphins D that stole the show in the 20-3 victory, and they'll be looking to dominate against a Titans offense that just keeps doing enough despite all of their injuries.

A.J. Brown's return is huge for Mike Vrabel's men, but it could also be a big day for Tua Tagovailoa against one of the most porous pass Ds in the league.

Can the Dolphins take another huge step towards the unthinkable? Follow our guide on how to watch the Dolphins vs Titans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Dolphins vs Titans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Dolphins vs Titans from anywhere

Dolphins vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

30-day FREE trial Today's Dolphins vs Titans game is televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 30-day FREE trial - move fast because in a couple of days that becomes a 7-day trial! How to watch Dolphins vs Titans without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Dolphins vs Titans: live stream NFL in Canada

DAZN Today's Dolphins vs Titans game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Dolphins vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

NFL Game Pass The Dolphins vs Titans game kicks off at 6pm GMT on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Dolphins vs Titans isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Dolphins vs Titans FREE: live stream NFL in Australia