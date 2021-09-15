Trending

Discord outage takes down servers and delays messages

By

Can’t access Discord? An outage took down servers

No, it’s not your computer: a Discord outage on Wednesday has taken down many servers, and it’s unclear when the issue will be fixed.

According to the Discord Status website, a partial outage of APIs reported a little after 1:30pm ET has led to increased latency delaying message sending and a high error rate in API requests. This has resulted in varying servers becoming unavailable, and the error report claims Discord is investigating, and a follow-up message at 2:14pm ET noted that Discord is implementing a fix.

Developing…

David Lumb
David Lumb

David J Lumb is Mobile Editor, US for TechRadar, covering phones, tablets, and wearables. He still thinks the iPhone 4 is the best-looking smartphone ever made.
