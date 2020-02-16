Daytona 500 2020 live stream: how to watch the NASCAR race from anywhere

The green flag is about to drop on stock car racing's biggest event of the year, with the 62nd annual Daytona 500 taking place this Sunday in Florida. Read on for the all the information you'll need to watch a live stream of the 2020 Daytona 500, no matter where in the world you are.

The annual curtain-raiser for the new NASCAR season will see 40 drivers belt around the oval, 2.5-mile long Daytona International Speedway track with a sell-out crowd of more than 100,000 fans in attendance.

Daytona 500 2020 - where and when This year's race will, as ever, take place at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida on Sunday, February 16. The three-hour plus race is set to begin at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.

Last year's winner Denny Hamlin will be looking to retain his title against a strong field that sees Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano installed as three-way favourites.

This year's edition of the Great America marks the end of some notable eras. With Jimmie Johnson having announced that the 2020 season will be his last as a NASCAR racer, Sunday's event will be the final time arguably the greatest Cup Series driver will feature at the Daytona 500. This years instalment also brings down the curtain on the “Generation 6” era of cars appearing in the race, with “Next gen” hybrid vehicles set to debut at the Daytona 500 in 2021.

The race has become synonymous with the Presidents' Day weekend and this year's event will also be of interest to political observers, with Donald Trump set to be Grand Marshall.

If you’re a NASCAR fan in the US or anywhere else in the world for that matter, we’ll show you how to watch a Daytona 500 live stream online so that you don’t miss a single lap.

How to watch the Daytona 500: US live stream

NASCAR fans in the US are spoilt with options to watch the Great American Race but the most straightforward way to do so is on your television. If you have a cable subscription or even an over-the-air digital antenna, you can watch the entire event on Fox. The network will begin its Daytona 500 coverage at 1pm ET / 10am PT and the race will begin an hour and a half later at 2.30pm local time or 11.30am PT.

For those looking tp stream this year's Daytona 500 online, Fox has you covered with both the Fox Sports website and Fox Sports app showing live streams of the race. However, you will have to login using the credentials from your cable or satellite TV provider.

Don’t fancy paying for a premium cable subscription to watch the Daytona 500? No need to worry as we have you covered with plenty of other ways to stream the race online. Keep reading to find out how.

How to watch in the US without cable

If you don't have a cable subscription, fear not, because there are other options that will allow you to watch Fox without having to subscribe to it. To make the entire process simple for you, we've listed three of our favorite options below, most of which also have free trials:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

How to live stream Daytona 500 from outside your country

If you're outside the US this weekend and try to tune into one of the Daytona 500 live stream options as listed above, you're in for a disappointment as the coverage will inevitably be geo-blocked meaning you can't watch. At least, you wouldn't be able to but for the use of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to simulate your IP address to another location entirely. So you can fool your laptop or mobile into thinking it's somewhere else entirely - in this case, the US. Pretty clever, eh? We've tested more than 100 VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best out there. That's because it's fast, super secure and doesn't complicate things with hard-to-use menus and settings. Plus, it's compatible with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc. That's why Express sits atop our top 3 best VPN services. Another couple of good things about ExpressVPN are the fact it comes with 30-day money back guarantee AND 3 months free when you sign up for an annual plan.

How to watch the Daytona 500: live stream in Canada

If you live in Canada and have a cable subscription, then you’ll be able to watch the Daytona 500 on TSN1 and TSN3. The network’s coverage will begin with the pre-race at 2pm ET (11am PT) followed by the actual race at 2.30pm ET (11.30am PT). If you’d prefer to live stream the Daytona 500 on your computer or mobile devices, you can do that as well using TSN Go. However, just like in the US, you will need to enter the login information from your cable provider to access the network’s stream.

How to watch the 2020 Daytona 500: UK live stream