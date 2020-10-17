Celtic vs Rangers live stream: how to watch SPL Old Firm game from anywhere

With just a point separating the Old Firm rivals at the top of the SPL, today's game is all set up to be another powder keg match up between the bitter city rivals. Read on as we give you the lowdown on how to get a live stream of Celtic vs Rangers and watch the Glasgow Old Firm derby no matter where you are in the world.

The last Old Firm clash saw Gerrard claim his first away win at Celtic as Rangers boss, and having kept eight clean sheets in their ten games this season, the visitors will be in confident mood.

Celtic vs Rangers live stream This latest chapter of the Old Firm rivalry is set to played out at Parkhead on Saturday, with kick-off set for 12.30pm BST, making it a 7.30am ET/ 4.30am PT kick off in the US, and a 10.30pm AEDT late night start for footy fans tuning in from Australia. For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the Match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. If you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass while you can make use of a FREE Sling trial in the US.

Neil Lennon's Celtic are also going great guns, and will be looking to clock up their eighth consecutive win on the bounce. The home side find themselves second in the table behind Steven Gerrard's Rangers, but have played a game less.

Alongside the implications for their SPL title defence, Celtic will also be looking to to move one step closer to levelling the head-to-head record between the two sides, with the Hoops on 159, irresistibly close to Rangers' 162 win tally.

While both teams have key Europa League fixtures coming up in midweek, its unlikely to have a bearing on team selection with this, the 421st instalment of the ultimate derby game taking precedence.

Celtic look set to be without Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed due to coronavirus precautions while Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie both face late fitness tests. Rangers will have to make do without striker Kemar Roofe and Nigerian midfield star Joe Aribo, while new signing Bongani Zungu will not be able to make his debut due to quarantine issues following the international break.

Here's how to live stream Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Old Firm derby live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the best. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



How to live stream Celtic vs Rangers in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on its Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free City Parkhead at 12.30pm BST, with coverage starting an hour earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: live stream the Old Firm derby soccer in the US

The great news for Scottish footy fans and expats in the US is that online sports streaming service ESPN+ have made a late addition to their weekend line-up after snapping up live broadcast rights to Saturday's Glasgow derby. The service is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the many of the biggest English soccer matches, including today's Community Shield, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more. Kick-off for today's match in the US is 7.30am ET/ 4.30am PT.

Can I live stream Celtic vs Rangers in Canada

The news is less good for footy fans in Canada, with there being no official broadcaster of this year's SPL in the region. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in Australia

If you fancy watching this top-of-the-table Old Firm derby Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, not least offering an NRL live stream for every match of the 2020 season. There's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier but it's said to be "coming soon". Kick-off for today game in Australia is 10.30pm AEDT.

How to watch a Celtic vs Rangers live stream in New Zealand

beIN Sports also hold the live rights to show this game in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. Kick-off for Kiwis is at 12.30am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.