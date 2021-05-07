Boxing on DAZN: what can I watch and how much does it cost?

Dubbed the “Netflix of sport”, dedicated sports streaming service DAZN is fast becoming indispensable for boxing fans, having snapped up exclusive rights to some of the sport's most hotly anticipated showdowns.

First launched in a handful of countries back in August 2016, the service is now available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia and now boasts access to Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and F1 action.

But it's boxing on DAZN that has really set the streaming service apart from the rest.

Striking big deals for future Matchroom Boxing events alongside its partnership with Golden Boy meanwhile means the service will be near essential for watching top drawer action in the ring over the coming months and years.

It's potentially all good news for fight fans as well as DAZN doesn't do PPV - the service's relatively low monthly subscription fee is all you pay for the network's boxing action. Once you're in, you're in!

Read on to find out the latest info on what exclusive boxing content DAZN gives you access to, as well as the cheapest way to access the service.

Boxing on DAZN: What live fights can I watch?

DAZN's recent shopping spree means the service is set to have a near monopoly on big boxing events in the future.

A record-breaking UK agreement with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing is set to see the promotions fights switching from Sky to the streaming service.

That means future bouts for superstars like Katie Taylor, Lawrence Okolie and Conor Benn are set to be exclusive to DAZN (the only exception for the Matchroom stable are Anthony Joshua and Dylan White, who have remaining exclusive deals with Sky). The agreement follows on from a similar US deal Hearn stuck with DAZN a few years ago to show Matchroom cards Stateside.

DAZN also have an ongoing deal with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions that covers 10 big-bill fight nights per year for most regions.

While Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has famously split from Golden Boy since that deal was struck, the Mexican Super Middleweight star's fights have nevertheless all since appeared on the network including the Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders fight.

(Image credit: DAZN)

How much does it cost to watch boxing on DAZN?

Subscriptions to DAZN vary hugely from country-to-country. While it's $20 per month fee in the US is somewhat more expensive than other regions, its beefy portfolio of different sports makes the asking price feel like a relative bargain.

Meanwhile, it's cheap-as-chips monthly price point of £1.99 and $2.99 per month in the UK and Australia respectively, reflects the somewhat thinner catalogue of live events available on the service in both regions, but we'd expect this prices to rise as it adds more events to its roster in those territories.

With DAZN there is no contract so customers can cancel their membership at any time. In most cases the better value option is to get hold of a full year of access where available. So in the US that costs $99.99. Yes you're tied in for a 12 months, but it works out at only $8.33 a month, so far, far cheaper in the long run.

You can also try DAZN absolutely free for 30 days in some regions including Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Brazil and Japan, however that offer doesn't unfortunately currently apply to the US, UK and Australia - we have more on the DAZN free trial in our dedicated guide.

Is the same boxing on DAZN shown around the world?

As some fighters have region-specific deals, often with their home nation broadcasters, not all DAZN services around the world carry the same fights.

heavyweight world champ Anthony Joshua's recent fights for example have been shown in most regions via the streaming service, however the British heavyweight star's deal with Sky means his fights are shown exclusively in the UK on the satellite broadcaster's PPV service.

That does inevitably means big discrepancies between DAZN's content across the regions, so its worth checking to see if the service will be showing the fight's you're interested in in your neck of the woods before signing up.

It's worth noting that if you're a DAZN customer but you're abroad when a big fight is on, you're unlikely to be able to watch as geo-restrictions will prevent you from doing so. To get around that particular annoyance, we'd suggest using a VPN to change your device's IP address back to one in your country. The best option out there is ExpressVPN, which combines speedy connections and simplicity of use with fantastic security and unblocking technology. Sign up now and get the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

What devices can I watch boxing on DAZN on?

Once you’ve created an account and signed up, you can watch DAZN on a wide variety of devices including Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation, iOS, Android and from Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari via the web.

(Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

What other sports are shown by DAZN?

As mentioned above, streaming rights differ from country-to-country, meaning the live sporting events available from DAZN will depend on where you live. The service offers thousands of events a year including the Premier League, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, F1 and of course boxing and MMA.

If you want to see a more comprehensive list of all the sports available on DAZN, then we suggest you head over to the service’s dedicated schedule page for more information of what's coming up in your region.

Alongside big draw live events, subscribers get to watch highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, live new reports and the service’s own original shows.