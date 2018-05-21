BlackBerry Key2 could pack 6GB of RAM and an octa-core chipset

The BlackBerry Key2 is landing on June 7, yet there’s still a whole lot that we don’t know about it. In fact, although we’ve seen a few images seemingly showing the BlackBerry Key2, most of the core specs had remained a mystery until now.

But thanks to a pair of Geekbench listings, we now know that an unannounced BlackBerry phone is seemingly coming with up to 6GB of RAM. That’s a flagship figure, though one of the benchmarks lists a still-respectable 4GB, so it’s possible that the BlackBerry Key2 will launch in two variants.

The phone in both listings is also shown as running Android 8.1 and having an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is a mid-range chip, but a modern one and an upgrade on the Snapdragon 625 in the BlackBerry KeyOne.

It’s worth noting that the BlackBerry Key2 isn’t mentioned by name in these listings, but as that phone is only a few weeks away it’s the obvious candidate.

FCC-approved

And in other BlackBerry Key2 news, the phone has just been approved by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US.

The FCC listing doesn’t reveal anything new, but it’s a process we’d expect any phone that’s imminently landing to go through.

Previous BlackBerry Key2 leaks have revealed a phone with a physical keyboard, a dual-lens camera and a 3.5mm headphone port. From what we’ve seen and heard then it’s shaping up to be a modest upgrade on the KeyOne, but we’ll know for sure soon.

Via GSMArena and CNET