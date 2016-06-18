Our daily headphones: the TechRadar editors share their personal setups

When it comes to headphone preferences, everybody's different. Some like them portable, some like them comfortable, some like them wireless, and some like them bassier than a pair oversized speakers taped to the boot of a Honda.

We review a lot of headphones here at TechRadar, but it's important to remember that no pair of headphones is perfect, and that your needs might turn a pair of four-star rating into a five, or a sure-fire hit into a bit of a dud.

In order to appreciate the range of opinions that exist when it comes to headphones I turned to the TechRadar team who use a diverse range of headphones everyday both in and out of the office.

The takeaway? A headphones' form factor is probably just as important, if not more important, than how they sound. No one wants to go jogging with a pair of noise-cancelling over-ears, and woe betide anyone who settles for the convenience of in-ears while sitting at their desk.

So the next time you're looking to buy a pair, don't just pick the pair of headphones from our headphone buying guide that most closely matches your budget, pick your form factor first and work from there.