Apple Watch 7 release date, price, specs and news

The Apple Watch 7 has launched on September 14 alongside the iPhone 13, bringing the first redesign to Apple's smartwatch line. You can watch the event here, or read up on our live blog coverage to see the announcement as it happened.

The Apple Watch 7 has a brand-new look that retains the rounded edges but with thinner bezels for 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch 6. What will you do with more screen? How about tapping and dragging to type with a full keyboard?

While rumors had us expecting a more radical redesign to a flat-edged look like the iPhone 13, but we're still in round-edge territory. There also aren't any new health tracking features, either – guess we'll have to wait for next year's Apple Watch 8 for the rumored blood pressure and glucometer sensors.

The Apple Watch 7 does get a 70% brighter display indoors, IP6X dust resistance, the same WR50 water resistance as prior models, and more durability. The battery is the same (18 hours expected), but recharges 33% faster.

The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's next major smartwatch, the successor to the Apple Watch 6 from last year. We're still waiting on the Apple Watch SE 2, so in the meantime, the Apple Watch SE is the main affordable smartwatch in the lineup.

This next smartwatch runs the new watchOS 8, something Apple has already unveiled and is coming to the Apple Watch 3 and newer wearables – but the latest Apple Watch 7 will take the most advantage of it.

That's everything we know about the watches – bear with us while we clean out all the news and rumors below with everything shown off at Apple's California Streaming September event.

Latest news (updated September 14) The Apple Watch 7 debuted on September 14, and you can head to our live blog for analysis of the announcements as they happened.

Apple Watch 7: cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next wearable

Apple's next wearable When is it out? Today (September 14)

Today (September 14) How much will it cost? $399 / (around £379 / AU$599)

The Apple Watch 7 debuted on September 14 alongside several other top Apple products. The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 (around £379 / AU$599).

You can experience the September 14 event with our live blog to watch the action as it happened. And if you're not sick of Apple events after that, there could also be a second one a few weeks later for new iPads and a new MacBook Pro.

Apple Watch 6 (Image credit: Future)

One report suggests the Apple Watch 7 is facing production issues which could mean that, even if it does debut in early September, it might not be readily available one or two weeks after as per usual.

Instead, it might come later - alternatively, it could launch in mid-September, but only with limited stock.

As for what it will cost, there’s no news there, but Apple has been fairly consistent with pricing too. The Apple Watch 6 starts at $399 / £379 / AU$599, and while there has been some fluctuation in pricing across the last few models, they’re all in the same ballpark, so we’d expect the Apple Watch 7 will cost around that much too.

Design and display

There are now an increasing number of Apple Watch 7 leaks coming in. For one, we've seen unofficial renders showing the possible design of the wearable, complete with flat edges, rather than the rounded ones of the Apple Watch 6.

These renders, which you can see below, are apparently based on leaked photos of the Apple Watch 7, and other than those edges they look similar to the current model. The source also claims that the wearable will come in black, silver, red, blue and green shades.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jon Prosser) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Jon Prosser) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

A similar set of renders have also more recently emerged, which you can see below. The design matches up with those above, so there's a good chance they're accurate.

The source of these renders also shared some specs, claiming that there will be a 44mm model with a 1.8-inch screen - much as there is with the Apple Watch 6. However, this upcoming model will apparently be thinner at 9mm, compared to 10.4mm on the current version.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

That said, another source points to 41mm and 45mm sizes for the Apple Watch 7, which is at odds with the leak above, and would make this the biggest Apple Watch yet. A second leak has now also pointed to a 45mm size, making this seem quite likely – and there will apparently be new watch faces to take advantage of the extra screen space.

Ming-Chi Kuo meanwhile predicted (in a research note seen by MacRumors) that the "new Apple Watch shipment's momentum in 2021 will benefit from innovative health management functions and improved form factor design."

So from that it sounds like the Apple Watch 7 might have both new health features and a new design. And it could be a big design change, as this followed a slightly earlier research note (seen by 9to5Mac) in which Kuo said there would be a “significant form factor design change.”

Though he said that this would arrive on Apple Watch models in the second half of 2021 “at the earliest”, so it’s possible that we won’t see this until a later model, especially as the renders above don't look massively different to the Apple Watch 6.

Might Kuo be referring to a more rugged version of the Apple smartwatch? One is apparently in the pipeline, ready to take on more extreme environments than the standard Apple Watch.

As for the display, there have been various whispers that Apple is looking to switch from OLED screens on its devices to micro-LED ones. Some but not all of these reports mention the Apple Watch as a possible candidate.

Micro-LED has the potential to both improve image quality and reduce battery consumption, so it would be a desirable change. However, a DigiTimes report suggests this change is still years away.

Finally, in the territory of patents, it seems Apple is exploring ways of applying a matte black finish to the anodized metal of its smartphones and watches, so it’s possible this will be a new color offered by the Apple Watch 7.

Apple Watch 7 specs and features

Tim Cook himself meanwhile said during an appearance on the Outside podcast that “there’s a ton of innovation left to go in there” and "We are in the early innings… think about the amount of sensors in your car. And arguably, your body is much more important than your car.”

So while that's all very vague, the mention of the body suggests a continued focus on health and fitness features on future Apple Watches.

We've also heard rumors of new swim tracking features - though what form they would take and whether they would be exclusive to the rumored rugged model (that the same report is mostly talking about) is unclear.

One new health feature meanwhile could be a glucometer, used to measure blood sugar levels. A report suggests the Apple Watch 7 could be one of several 2021 smartwatches to get this feature. It'd be useful for diabetics in particular, who need to keep a constant eye on their blood sugar, but other people with various other conditions could find it useful too.

That said, a newer report suggests that we won't see this until the Apple Watch 8 in 2022, so don't count on tracking your blood sugar with an Apple Watch this year.

Indeed, sources elsewhere have said that none of the significant new features we've heard rumored will arrive until the Apple Watch 8 or later, with the Apple Watch 7 apparently just getting a new chipset, smaller bezels, and improved ultra-wideband functionality (which can help with locating items and for using digital keys).

One small feature that could be added though is a 'Time to Run' mode, along with audio meditations, according to one source.

And one big upgrade we might get with the Apple Watch 7 is a bigger battery, as reportedly its chipset will be smaller, leaving room for a larger battery. Given that battery life is one of our biggest issues with the Apple Watch range, we hope this is true and that it has a real impact.

Beyond all that, we're in the territory of patents, and based on those the Apple Watch 7 strap could be in for a big change, as a patent details a strap with a battery embedded within it, which can therefore increase the battery life of the Apple Watch. However, ideas in patents often don’t get used, so don’t count on seeing this.

(Image credit: Patently Apple/USPTO/Apple)

We’ve also seen a patent showing the possibility of a Touch ID fingerprint scanner being added to a future Apple Watch. In fact, multiple patents have now talked about this, with another describing a Touch ID scanner built into the home button. Another patent detailed in that same link talks about an under-display camera that's invisible when it's not in use.

Another patent outlines how Apple could use the smartwatch battery as the haptic engine, giving vibrating feedback when the screen is touched. That would mean the standard haptic engine could be removed, the battery itself could be bigger, and... we could maybe get some more battery life?

Other patents we've seen include one that would allow you to blow on your watch to interact with it (for example to answer a call), which could be useful if your hands are full, and one which would allow you to get more accurate heart rhythm readings using a sensor in the crown.

Again though, we wouldn’t hold our breath about seeing any of these patents become reality.

The one we'd say is most likely though is the Touch ID scanner, as that shouldn't be too hard for Apple to incorporate, has appeared in multiple patents, and could be quite useful.

Apple Watch 7 software

Some of the new features expected within watchOS 8 (Image credit: Apple)

We know the Apple Watch 7 will run watchOS 8, and that's now been announced, so we know what to expect there.

Highlights include a new Mindfulness app (which will incorporate the Breathe app), the addition of Tai Chi and Pilates to the Workout app, the ability to track respiratory rate while you sleep, and a redesigned Photos app.

What we want to see

There are a number of things we’d really like Apple to do with the Apple Watch 7, including the following.

1. Better battery life

(Image credit: TechRadar)

So far no Apple Watch model has had brilliant battery life – they’re not terrible but they’re at best average, which is disappointing for such a premium device, especially with sleep tracking now being offered, since you can’t both use that and leave your watch to charge overnight.

So for the Apple Watch 7 we want Apple to make big strides with the battery life, so that we’re only charging it every few days – or even less.

2. A big new feature

The Apple Watch 6 is a great smartwatch but it wasn’t the most exciting of updates, and that’s largely because it doesn’t have much of a headline feature, so for the Apple Watch 7 we want to see something new and exciting offered.

Exactly what that would be, we’re not sure. But that’s okay, as it will be even more exciting if it’s a complete surprise. We’re sure Apple can cook something up if it really tries.

3. Improved sleep tracking

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Sleep tracking on the Apple Watch 6 is basic to say the least. When using the official feature (as opposed to a third-party app) there’s no information on how long you spent in each type of sleep (light, deep and REM), nor any information on how your sleep affected your stress levels (and vice versa) or on how your bedtime affected the quality of your sleep.

These are improvements that could probably be made through a software update, but whether through new hardware or just new software, we want sleep tracking to be a lot better on the Apple Watch 7, as currently it’s really not a rival for other sleep tracking apps and devices.

4. More fitness tracking skills

The Apple Watch 6 is great as a basic fitness tracker, but for more serious athletes it might feel lacking, as for example you can’t set up interval training, and in our review we found that its GPS isn’t as accurate as some other devices, especially over long distances.

So we want both improvements to GPS, and more training options – perhaps something approaching a ‘pro’ fitness mode.

5. A circular screen option

This is in the realms of things that almost certainly won’t happen, but we’d love for Apple to offer the Apple Watch 7 in both circular and square varieties.

While the Apple Watch range undeniably looks good, plenty of people would just prefer a circle on their wrists, and rival devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have shown how good this can look and how well it can work.

Apple already provides plenty of options when it comes to colors and straps, so why not offer a choice of shape too?