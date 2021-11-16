Apple finally adds 120Hz scrolling to Safari on MacBook Pro - but it could be better

After months of waiting Apple has finally introduced 120Hz scrolling to Safari on compatible devices. However, this isn't the fix your new MacBook Pro has been waiting for.

For a start that's because the 120Hz scrolling feature is currently limited to the latest updater of the Safari Technology Preview - the experimental version of the main Safari browser on Apple devices.

Even if you're a user of this test version of Safari, you'll find that scroll stuttering will still persist on many sites as the 120Hz scrolling feature only applies to pages that use the smooth scrolling effect. We'll have to wait a little while longer for the feature to expand to other pages and longer still for it to release on the main version of Safari.

If you want to download the Safari Technology Preview to try out smoother scrolling on a 120Hz compatible iOS device you can. While it's a developer tool it isn't locked to regular users - and won't replace your usual Safari app either.

Opinion: a small but incredibly annoying hiccup

(Image credit: Future)

Missing out on 120Hz scrolling and facing the odd stutter is probably the least significant technical hiccups we could be facing. However, it's an annoyance we shouldn't have to deal with on premium Apple tech - especially not with its own software.

Apple is known by enthusiasts as a brand that can be slow to adopt features that other companies have been using for years - but when it does eventually implement a new piece of hardware or software it has often perfected it. With the new MacBook Pro and its 120Hz display, that sentiment doesn't feel so true.

If we're being asked to pay at least $2,499 / £2,399 / AU$3,749 for a new gadget, we expect an experience that oozes excellence, not one that trips up a fairly trivial hurdle.

Otherwise, the MacBook Pro (2021) is a fantastic addition to Apple's lineup - we gave it an almost perfect score in our review calling it one of the best laptops creative professionals can buy.

Hopefully, these minor problems can be solved and 120Hz scrolling is introduced to Safari soon, however, we'll likely have to wait until 2022 before some changes arrive.