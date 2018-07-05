AMD Ryzen 5 2500X benchmarks reveal a beefy mid-range processor

Just the other day, we reported on the AMD Ryzen 3 2300X being benchmarked, and now it looks like another low-cost AMD processor is getting its due.
The Hong Kong-based XFastest got its hands on an unannounced and unreleased Ryzen 5 2500X chip. The processor is supposedly a four-core, eight-thread chip, featuring a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.0GHz boost clock.
Unfortunately, the only benchmark data XFastest shared about the Ryzen 5 2500X was with the chip overclocked to 4.3GHz through XFR in Ryzen Master. In this state, the CPU purportedly achieved a 1,066 point score in Cinebench R15.
The testing platform supposedly included a X470 motherboard, 16GB (2 x 8GB) of RAM and memory clocked at 3,600MHz.
Wccftech and other sites theorize the price of this processor will be somewhere between $150 (about £110, AU$200) and $160 (about £120, AU$220).
Maximum speed
XFastest also claims to have gotten its hands on the Ryzen 3 2300X, which thus far has been reported to be a four-core, four-thread processor rated with clock speeds between 3.5GHz and 4.0GHz.
Like the Ryzen 5 2500X, this chip wasn’t tested at stock clock speeds, but rather at a 5.5GHz overclock (plus a semi-stable 5.663GHz overclock) with the help of liquid-nitrogen. While in this elevated state, the CPU reportedly achieved Cinebench scores of 895 points in the multi-core test and 233 points on the single-core test.
As impressive as these scores are, we’re much more interested in getting these chips in for testing ourselves, and we’re sure it won’t be long until then.
- Meanwhile the rumors of new Coffee Lake processors are boiling over
Via Wccftech